Qatari Foreign Minister Welcomes Positive Position in UAE Talks | GCC News

The Qatari chief diplomat expresses optimism about overcoming differences with the UAE after the break-up of the Gulf.
Qatar has held several rounds of talks with the UAE to mend ties following an agreement to end the Gulf dispute and has a positive vision for overcoming the dispute, the Qatari foreign minister said.
Saudi Arabia announced in January an agreement to end a dispute in which the kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, along with Egypt, severed economic and diplomatic ties with another Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member, Qatar. , in June 2017 and imposed a land, sea, and air blockade, accusing it of supporting terrorism.
Qatar has repeatedly denied the allegations.
Diplomats and regional sources have said Riyadh and Cairo were moving faster than the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to rebuild relations with Doha.
Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told UK-based Al Araby television in an interview broadcast on Friday that it was natural for the talks to take different steps.
He said there had been positive progress in talks with Saudi Arabia, which the Qatari emir recently visited, and with Egypt, where Sheikh Mohammed held talks last week. He said Qatar was discussing economic co-operation with the two countries.
With the UAE, the committees held several meetings and we feel from the working teams a positive vision to overcome the differences, the minister said. He said the last round was held a few weeks ago and that he was also in contact with Emirati officials.
It may take some time to get through this difficult period, he added.
The United Arab Emirates and Egypt oppose Qatar’s support for groups such as the Muslim Brotherhood, outlawed by the four states.
Asked if the topic of the Brotherhood had been discussed with Egypt, Sheikh Mohammed said: This file was not presented as far as I know.
We do not have many unresolved issues with Egypt and there is positive progress, he said without elaborating further, noting the coordination between the two countries to ensure an Egyptian-mediated ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
Sheikh Mohammed separately told the narrator that his country did not envisage the normalization of ties with Syria soon.
So far we see nothing on the horizon for a political solution acceptable to the Syrian people [governments] approach and behavior have not changed, he said.
There is no motivation for us to re-establish ties with the Syrian regime at this time. The Syrian regime is committing crimes against its people.
Gulf states degraded or closed missions in Damascus in 2012 due to attacks by the government on protests at the beginning of the conflict.
The UAE reopened its mission in Damascus in late 2018 in a bid to counter the influence of non-Arab actors such as Iran, which along with Russia backs Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and Turkey, which backs rebels .
The UAE has a daffaires loaded in Syria. Oman, one of the few Arab countries that maintained diplomatic ties with Damascus, sent an ambassador in 2020.
The Qatari foreign minister, who visited Libya last week, said Doha plans to reopen its diplomatic mission soon.
The embassy closed in 2014 when many foreign missions in the Libyan capital were closed as the country split between warring administrations.
Since the fighting in Libya ended last year, factions have accepted a new unity government mandated to unify institutions and prepare for elections in December.
