Memorial Day: How the U.S. military is marking the holiday overseas





Memorial Day brings to mind parades and home settlements, but how do overseas troops observe the holiday? The holiday is a time to remember those who have fallen in the service of the United States military and no one feels that loss more strongly than the families of those soldiers and registered men and women serving in hotspots around the world. In recent years, troops deployed in Afghanistan have held their ceremonies, honoring lost comrades throughout the decade-long campaign. At Bagram Airfield, members of the Afghan service, the US and NATO, would gather. MEMORIAL DAY WEEK: TOP 10 BEACHES IN THE UNITED STATES With the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, it may be difficult to continue to respect those traditions, but another very old one will continue instead. In Europe, American troops have been observing traditions in Belgium since 1923 when the Paris Commemoration Day Committee changed its name to the American Commemorative Day Association (AOMDA). MEMORIAL DAY 2021: FAMILIES OF GOLDEN STARS, OWNERS GET FREE FREE ACCESS NATIONAL PARK Since then, bodies have been collected in cemeteries holding the remains of American soldiers killed in World War I and World War II: the Ardennes, the Henry-Chapelle American Cemetery and the Flanders Field. The latter was the site of battles in World War I. This year, due to the pandemic, there will be personal ceremonies replaced with online homage, with elected members still performing the ceremony on site while others join virtually at memorialdayonline.com. MEMORIAL DAY 2021: WHAT EVENTS HAPPEN DURING THE FESTOLS WEEK? U.S. military cemeteries in France, Belgium and the Netherlands began reopening in May, but local governments will close them to the public during Memorial Day “out of a plethora of care.” Instead, U.S. military aircraft will perform ceremonial flights in Europe, to be broadcast online by the U.S. Battle Monuments Commission. Flights will take place in Germany, England and France on Sunday and Monday in those countries, Stars & Stripes reported. CLICK HERE TG GET THE Fox News APPLICATION Ceremonies in France will also include pre-recorded remarks and blessings to ensure they continue even if the limitations of the coronavirus are limited.

