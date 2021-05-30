Nearly 300 rescued in Indonesia ferry accident – Manila Bulletin



Search teams are searching for a missing person after rescuing all other passengers from a large ferry that caught fire in Indonesia, an official said Sunday.

This photo of materials taken on May 29, 2021 and released by the National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) shows smoke coming from the ferry KM Karya Indah sailing in the Molucca Sea towards Sanana, a port on the island of Limafatola, when a fire broke out with 275 people on board, all have been rescued but one is still reported missing. HANDOUT / National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) / AFP

KM Karya Indah was heading to Sanana, a remote port northeast of the Indonesian archipelago, when it was engulfed in flames.

Shortly after departure, the ferry caught fire, forcing passengers and crew to jump into the sea to escape. No casualties were reported.

“There were 275 people on board, 274 were safely evacuated,” Muhamed Arafah, head of the local search and rescue team, told Kompas TV on Sunday. “One person, a 43-year-old man, is still wanted.” He added that at least 35 passengers were children.

Dozens of rescue teams are still searching the area for the missing person.

Images distributed by the search and rescue agency showed the large ferry shrouded in thick, dark smoke as passengers in life jackets were rescued from dinghies.

More than a dozen crew members have been detained and questioned by local police to determine the cause of the fire.

Maritime accidents are common in Indonesia due to poor safety standards. But passenger ships are widely used for transportation in the archipelago of about 17,000 islands.

In 2019, 21 people died when an overloaded ferry sank in rough seas off the northern coast of Java.

In 2018, about 160 people drowned when an Indonesian ferry sank in the depths of one of the world’s deepest lakes on the island of Sumatra. And more than 300 people are estimated to have drowned in 2009 when a ferry sank between Sulawesi and Borneo.





