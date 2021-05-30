Covid-19: What you need to know today Latest India News

On Saturday, India reported 165,307 cases of coronavirus disease, the lowest since early April. The rate of decline in reported cases has been almost as sharp as the rate at which they increased until April, before reaching a peak in early May. The figures put this in context. India reported 81,413 cases of Covid-19 on 1 April. As of April 11, this had risen to 170,100; as of April 15 216,913. On May 5, the country reported 412,783 cases. The decline has come despite the fact that at least one potentially more infectious variant is responsible for some of the increases in cases.

The sharpness of India’s second-wave peak has come as a lifeline for the country’s overburdened healthcare system, but, in general, such immediate waves suggest external factors playing with the threat of an outbreak of infections after these factors are removed. The positive way to look at this, of course, would be for these factors to have worked. In the case of India’s second wave, it has been largely a factor and it has worked spectacularly.

The factor is the blockade, or rather, the blockades imposed by most of the states and territories of the Union throughout the country. With governments as well as citizens wary of the term, the 68-day national blockade between March 25 and May 31 last year ruined lives and livelihoods, and did great damage to the economy, many states have been reluctant to use of the term, but a blockage with some other name works just as well in breaking the chain of infections. The main reason for the significant drop in new daily cases is this.

It is still not clear why cases continued to rise gradually during the difficult stalemate of recent years. As of March 25 last year, the first day of the blockade, India had registered only 657 cases of coronavirus disease. On June 1, the first day after the nationwide blockade subsided, that number was 198,220. Still, this was at a time that seems long ago when most people in the country were not exposed to the virus (sero-prevalence or antibody surveys now make up the number up to 50% in some parts of the country), when the disease was still mostly an urban phenomenon, and when there was no vaccine (not even on the horizon).

Today, India has three vaccines.

As of April 1, 49.2 million Indians had received only one dose of vaccine and 9.5 million had been fully vaccinated. On April 11, these figures were 78.5 million and 13 million; on April 15 87.4 million and 14.8 million and on May 5 99.4 million 31.5 million. As of Saturday (May 29th), those figures were 123 million and 44.4 million. The currently acceptable population size for vaccines is 940 million, which means that about 18% of the eligible population has some form of protection against the virus. I have written before that 40% plus non-pharmaceutical interventions (masks, social distance, complete ban on big events, whether they are social, cultural or religious) will actually work almost as well as the immunity of vaccine bundles (which is actually the only desirable type of herd immunity), though the results will be very clear even with 25%.

Slow as the Indian vaccine has been, it is possible that at least part of the drop in cases is the result of vaccinations. If so, the biggest reason is for the country to speed up its vaccine, with a look at that 40% number about 375 million people who have received at least one dose of the vaccine. At that level, with non-pharmaceutical interventions in place (its reason the Hindustan Times has repeatedly demanded that Class 12 board exams be canceled), and with vaccines gathering even more momentum as supplies increase (they are expected to starting from July or August), the country may very well aim to return to normalcy.

Still, this is a few months away. With the second wave, many Union states and territories have begun to partially ease blockages and ease restrictions on movement and activities this week. They would do well to recall how we got here.