Israel, Egypt talk of strengthening ceasefire with Hamas, rebuilding Gaza Strip

The several-hour visit was the first public visit by an Israeli foreign minister to Egypt since 2008, according to the Israeli Embassy in Cairo.

Spokesman Ahmed Hafez said Shukry called for creating an atmosphere to resume serious and constructive negotiations between the two sides. He also urged both sides to refrain from any measures that could hamper efforts to revive peace talks.

They also discussed the release of Israeli soldiers and civilians held by Hamas, the senior Israeli diplomat said.

“We must all act to prevent the strengthening of extremist elements that threaten regional stability and to ensure the return of missing persons and prisoners held by Hamas,” Ashkenazi said.

He also criticized the Palestinian Authority for its moves to the International Criminal Court and the United Nations Human Rights Council, saying such activity undermines the chances of future co-operation.

Ashkenazi claimed that Palestinian allegations of war crimes against Israel filed in connection with his military conduct since a 2014 war with Hamas and the ongoing construction of settlements are an obstacle to political dialogue. The ICC is investigating both Israel and Hamas for possible war crimes. Hamas is under investigation for the purpose of random missiles aimed at Israeli communities.

Despite the ceasefire talks, Hamas and the smaller Islamic Jihad militant group have staged arms parades at a show of force. On Sunday, thousands took part in a Hamas rally in the northern Gaza town of Beit Lahiya, where masked militants displayed rockets, launchers and drones.

Hamas is holding the remains of two Israeli soldiers killed in a 2014 war. It is also holding two Israeli civilians who were captured after entering Gaza.

As part of the ceasefire efforts, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received in Jerusalem Abbas Kamel, Egypts intelligence chief. Netanyahu said he had raised the issue of returning the remains of soldiers and two civilians, as well as Israel’s demands that Hamas be prevented from gaining strength by diverting resources destined for the civilian population.

An Egyptian official said the country has offered assurances that the reconstruction of the funds will not find its way to Hamas, possibly by passing an international committee led by Egypt or the United Nations to oversee the spending.

The official said Kamel would also meet with Palestinian officials in the West Bank before leaving for Gaza for talks with Hamas leaders. The intelligence agency, which is the Egyptian equivalent of the CIA, usually deals with Egypt’s links to Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups in Gaza.

Egypts state news agency MENA said Kamel would forward a message from Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, Egypt’s president, to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, reaffirming Egypt’s full support for the Palestinian people.

He said Cairo would hold talks between Palestinian factions to achieve unity between those in Gaza and the Israeli-occupied areas in the West Bank. The report did not provide further details.

During a visit to the region last week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he was seeking to strengthen Abbas and weaken Hamas as part of the ceasefire effort.

Hamas took control of the Gaza Strip from Abbas’s forces in 2007, leaving the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority in charge of administering autonomous areas in about 40 percent of the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Hamas, which refuses to recognize Israel’s right to exist, has been called a terrorist group by Israel, the United States and other Western countries.

Discussions with Israeli officials have touched on a series of measures that would allow materials, electricity and fuel into the territory, as well as the possible expansion of maritime space allowed for Gaza fishermen, the Egyptian official said.

The role of the Palestinian Authority is crucial in the talks, he said. Egypt is seeking to involve it deeply in the reconstruction process.

The Egyptian official, who had close knowledge of the procedures that led to the ceasefire, spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not allowed to inform reporters.

The 11-day war killed more than 250 people, mostly Palestinians, and caused severe destruction in impoverished coastal territory. Preliminary estimates have put the damage at hundreds of millions of dollars. Egypt was essential in mediating an agreement between the two parties.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is expected to visit Cairo this week, according to group spokesman Abdelatif al-Qanou, who also said Hamas is open to discussing a prisoner exchange with Israel.