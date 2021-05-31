They tortured me, says Australian Yang Hengjun while awaiting sentencing in China | China

Yang Hengjun, the Australian writer who is facing espionage charges in China, told his secret trial in Beijing that he is 100% innocent, but he said he was tortured while being questioned and fears that forced confessions could to be used against him.

Yang, 55, faced a trial just one day Thursday, held in secret after more than two years in custody.

He spoke in his defense and submitted about 100 pages of evidence to support his case, but said he was concerned that records of more than 300 interrogations, including during stable periods of torture, had been seized by hidden cameras and can be used as evidence against him.

In a message sent from detention after his trial, Yang said his initial interrogation was set up to force a false confession from him.

The interrogations I was subjected to, where I was told I had to confess, and the treatment I received for the first year and a half, was much worse.

The first six months when I was in RSDL [residential surveillance at a designated location a type of secret detention], was a really bad period. They tortured me.

Reports during Yangs’s 28 months in custody said that, in some cases, Yang had severe leg difficulties, was being treated, and was suffering from severe memory loss and dizziness. He was reported to be pale and had lost weight.

Yang said he faced more than 300 interrogations, some running for many hours starting in the middle of the night, often while handcuffed to the ankles and ankles.

Human Rights Watch reported in detail in relation to the interrogation techniques used against political prisoners in China, including the use of persistent sleep deprivation, stress positions, and mandatory restraints, such as the so-called tiger chairs.

Yang said after his trial: I made a plea to the judge to exclude my interrogation data from court proceedings. Illegally illegal. Torture. They had hidden camera recordings. I will ask the Chinese government to provide the truth.

Australian Ambassador to China Graham Fletcher was ousted from the courtroom on Thursday. He described Yangs’s treatment as arbitrary detention. The Australian Government has repeatedly said the allegations against Yang are unfounded.

But China’s foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian accused Australia of serious interference in the matter, saying the Yangs’ detention and trial had been carried out in accordance with the law.

Yang said he was tired and confused during his trial, and I did not have the spirit to talk enough. I only spoke for three to five minutes.

He said while he was being tried on espionage charges, he still does not know for which country he is accused of espionage.

Yang said she hoped the court would make its decision based only on legitimate evidence before it.

I hope the trial is not affected by pressure on my writings, or international relations, or the secret police and the protection of national security.

The case presented by the prosecutor, according to the legal facts, is unfounded. I am 100% innocent. Now I have to wait for the court to make its decision. I hope it will be the right decision.

Yang thanked the Australian ambassador and diplomatic officials but said he feared he could be held for years awaiting a court ruling.

I hope Australia continues to communicate with China on good terms to help my release as soon as possible.

Yang, whose legal name is Yang Jun, was born in Hubei in central China. He was previously a diplomat for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China and an agent for the Secret Ministry of State Security, before working in the private sector in Hong Kong and moving to Australia, then to the US, where was a visiting researcher at Columbia University.

A writer of spy novels, he has been a popular blogger, political commentator and promoter of democratic reform in China for over a decade. He describes himself as a salesman of democracy.

Yang, who became an Australian citizen in 2002, flew to Guangzhou with his family in January 2019. His wife and child were able to enter China, but authorities escorted Yang from the plane to detention.