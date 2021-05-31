The mortality rate is high in 23 districts in Karnataka- New Indian Express





Express News Service BENGALURU: At least 23 of the 31 districts in Karnataka, including Urban and Rural Bengaluru, have a rising mortality rate of more than 10 percent. This is an indicator of doubling fatalities in a shorter period of time and an increase in the average daily number of deaths, in addition to insufficiency in testing procedures, control measures and critical intervention to save lives. The study, conducted by Jeevan Raksha under the technical direction of the Public Health Foundation of India, was conducted over two different periods – a one-week period between May 19 and 26 and another four-week period between April 28 and May 26. Between May 19-26, the moving growth rate (MGR) of Covid deaths was over more than 10 percent in 23 districts. In the four-week period, the state mortality growth trend increased by 79 percent from 15,033 to 26,926. “What is most worrying is that the one-week MGR for the rest of Karnataka (with the exception of Bengaluru Urban) rose from 6 to 11 percent. One of the main reasons is the limited access to RT-PCR tests in rural areas. This means that the death toll is likely to rise in semi-urban and rural areas. “If the necessary actions are not taken immediately, the number of Karnataka is likely to exceed 42,000 by the end of June,” said Sanjeev Mysore, CEO of Jeevan Raksha. In the four-week period, MGR increased by 98 percent in Urban Bengaluru from 6,139 victims to 12,148. In the rest of Karnataka, it rose 66 percent from 8,894 victims to 14,778. The average daily deaths in the week ending May 26 has increased compared to the week ending May 19. In Bengaluru, it rose from 182 to 273, while in the rest of Karnataka it rose from 238 to 245. According to the analysis, inadequate and slow testing has resulted in higher deaths. In Tamil Nadu, adequate, quality and timely tests were performed. Although the Bengaluru Urban performs 45,000+ tests every day, Chennai is only doing 30,000+ tests. This is because Tamil Nadu is the only state that has performed 100 percent RT-PCR testing since the beginning. But Karnataka continues to roll between the Rapid Antigen Tests and the RT-PCR tests, the analysis says. “This proves that Karnataka needs to realize tangible life-saving benefits. The connection is still to give the desired results, “Sanjeev said. The study shows that one in five people who died due to Covid in Bengaluru Urban underwent the day of hospitalization. There are many factors, including the fear of excessive hospitalization charges that push people to delay treatment. Also, Bengaluru failed to establish a robust system for hospitalization. The 23 districts that have over 10 percent MGR are Bengaluru Urban and Rural, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Kolar, Chitradurga, Chamarajanaar, Shivamogga, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Yadgir, Gadag, Tumakuru, Mandya, Haveri, Ramlara, Hama, Ramlara , Kodagu and Kalaburagi. There is a general perception that Covid has slowed down in Karnataka. When MGR is used, it gives the real look. In April, the number of cases in Karnataka increased from 1 million to 1.44 million, MGR was 44 percent. In May, it rose from 1.44 million to 2.5 million with MGR at 74 percent. As MGR increases, the doubling period decreases as the average daily number of cases increases.

The average daily cases in April were 15,714 (4,40,000 / 28), while in May, it increased to 37,857.

