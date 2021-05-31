There are no new community cases; 2 new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation; update on Victoria travelers

There is no new COVID-19 case to report to the community in New Zealand today.

There are two new cases to report on recent returnees to isolated institutions managed since the last Ministries update on Friday.

The average seven-day rolling of newly discovered cases at the border is one. The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 16. Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,316.

As of January 1, 2021, there have been 64 historic cases, out of a total of 500 cases.

New border cases

Date of arrival from through Positive test day / reason Managed isolation /

quarantine location May 19 Lebanon United Arab Emirates Day 10 Auckland May 28 Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Day 0 / Routine Auckland

Visitors from Victoria Update

The Ministries ’contact tracking team has worked with border agencies to confirm the 4,626 people who flew from Melbourne Airport to New Zealand between May 20-25, less than the initial estimate of 5,000 passengers.

These 4626 travelers are being contacted by email and instructed to take a test and isolate themselves at home or in the accommodation in which they will be staying until they have a negative result.

These travelers are also instructed to contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453 if they need further advice or to report if they have been to a place of interest.

https://www.coronavirus.vic.gov.au/exposure-sites

All but 89 of the 4,626 passengers were contacted. Efforts are ongoing to contact these people to make sure they are insulating and being tested.

Slightly less than half of the 4626 persons identified have now been tested and returned a negative result. An update on the numbers tested will be provided tomorrow.

Anyone visiting the Australian State of Victoria area between 20 and 25 May is required to be isolated in their place of residence until they receive a negative COVID-19 test result.

The Melbourne cluster reinforces the critical importance of anyone keeping notes of where they have been scanning QR codes or keeping a manual diary of their movements. Can help contact trackers quickly find potential close and casual contacts if there is a positive COVID-19 case in New Zealand.

Section 70

To highlight the importance of individuals by following the advice given to them by public health units or the national contact tracking team, Article 70 of the 1956 Health Act may be issued.

A Section 70 order enables an authorized Medical Health Officer to require that those who meet the public health requirements undergo testing and isolate until they receive their result. Whenever a person receives an instruction from a health medical officer they should comply with it.

Section 70 messages regarding recent travelers from Victoria are here:

https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-response-planning/covid-19-epidemic-notice-and-orders# section 70

Testing

We recommend that travelers from Melbourne call their test provider to inform them that they should be tested as notified in Section 70 of 27 May. This is to help test providers manage requests for community test stations. It also notifies providers not to charge as regardless of whether or not people are symptomatic, testing is free for those affected by the Section 70 notice. This includes for visitors to New Zealand.

To try places in Auckland, visit the Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS). For all test sites across the country visit the health page.

Possible symptoms of the variant found in Melbourne

The COVID-19 variant found in Melbourne is variant B.1.617.1 which was first reported in India. It is considered more infectious than the original variant.

Typical symptoms to care for include:

a new or worsening cough

fever (at least 38C)

panting

sore throat

sneezing and runny nose

and temporary loss of sense of smell.

Some people may present with atypical symptoms, with or without typical symptoms. These include the new start of:

fever

diarrhea

headache

myalgia (muscle pain)

nausea / vomiting

or confusion / irritability.

Information testing

The total number of tests processed by the laboratories so far is 2,137,414.

Laboratories processed 5,484 tests yesterday. The average seven-day rolling stock is 4,348.

NZ COVID tracker

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,836,677 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 276,845,882 and users have created 10,409,044 journal entries.

There were 583,911 scans in the last 24 hours until noon yesterday.