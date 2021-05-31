The Saudi fast food chain Herfy is expanding in Nigeria

DUBAI: It was not a great year as Ahmed Al-Lawendy, Chief Operating Officer of Aljomaih Auto Rental (Ajar), sums up 2020.

However, despite the coronavirus disease pandemic (COVID-19) and some of its vehicles were on the ground due to travel restrictions during the blockage, the company still recorded double-digit growth, with 2020 being its first year of profitability.

So it is a bit contradictory, Al-Lawendy told Arab News. Ajar is a subsidiary of Aljomaih Holding and is the master franchisee of car rental brands Enterprise, National and Alamo in Saudi Arabia, Gulf Cooperation Council countries, the Levant and Austria.

Missouri-based Enterprise Holdings is the largest car rental company in the world, and Ajar was established in 2015 and started trading in May 2018.

According to a report by Research And Markets, the car rental market in Saudi Arabia is projected to grow by 7.5 percent per year between 2020 and 2026.

Although Al-Lawendy described 2020 as not a great year, Ajar grew by 40 percent year on year and is projected to grow by the same figure in 2021. January 2021 was much better than 2019 or 2020, so it is getting better, he said.

The reason the company was able to maintain double-digit growth was its unique approach to blocking in early 2020 when it allowed customers to keep cars on their roads for free and use them if needed, if they would go to supermarkets or health clinics.

The decision came in logistics, as the company had 4,500 vehicles and could not store them all at their facilities. Moreover, when the blockade ended in June, customers already had rental cars available and could easily return to normal.

QUICK FACTS Missouri-based Enterprise Holdings is the largest car rental company in the world. Ajar was established in 2015 and started trading in May 2018. The enterprise fleet in the Kingdom grew by 27% year-on-year to 5,700 units by 2020. It plans to launch a website and an application in 2021.

It was a good message from our marketing and our management team, Al-Lawendy said, adding that after the blockade, the business quickly recovered to pre-pandemic levels and the company began buying more vehicles, with its fleet in Saudi Arabia. growing by 27 per cent year-on-year to 5,700 units by the end of 2020. It kept the customer loyal to the brand and loyal to us, he added.

Looking to the future, now that the company has achieved profitability in 2020, it plans to continue to open in new locations, launch an application, expand its fleet and an initial public offering (IPO) is also on the cards for some years.

It is currently located at six Saudi airports and 24 locations across the Kingdom and plans to open eight more branches by the end of the year.

Uber announced in April that it had chosen Saudi Arabia as one of its major international markets to launch into the car rental space in the coming months.

The San Francisco-based greeting app announced a partnership with Avis Budget Group Inc., Hertz and other car rental agencies to allow U.S. users to book a rental car and have the vehicle delivered directly to them. them.

While not saying when it will launch this service in the Kingdom, Ajar is already taking action and increasing its digital offering. We are preparing for a website and an application, and will release them during 2021, Al-Lawendy said.

Theeb Rent a Car Co. launched a successful IPO on Mars. Its retail bid was 3,385.37 per cent signed and its share price has remained broadly stable despite the announcement of a net loss after zakat and tax of SR 131 million ($ 34.93 million) for the first quarter. of 2021, compared to a net profit of SR 1.1 billion over the same period in 2020.

While an IPO is in Ajars ambitions, Al-Lawendy said it was too soon for the company to consider going public.

Yes, we have some expectations and plans to do so. We are still growing this year. This year we will grow another 42 percent. I believe that even by 2023 we would continue with double-digit numbers and then you will reach a stage where you will start growing to a one-digit number, and I think at that time you would be very smart to switch to a IPO or some kind of investment, he said.