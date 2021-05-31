Three Russian paramilitaries killed in the Central African Republic

A military vehicle hit a landmine in the Central African Republic (CAR), killing at least two police officers and three Russian paramilitaries helping government forces fight rebel groups in the war-torn country.

“Three Russian allies and two Central African police officers were killed,” government spokeswoman Ange Maxime Kazagui told AFP on May 30.

Five members of the local security forces were also injured in the attack, which took place on May 28 in the west of the country on a road between Barberati and Bouar.

Russia is helping President Faustin Archange Touadera to fight rebel groups in civil war in resource-rich countries, including Russian mercenaries and security details for government figures.

Moscow says it has only sent unarmed instructors to train the CAR Defense Ministry.

Numerous witnesses and NGOs say the instructors are actually paramilitaries from the Wagner Group, a Russian government-linked military contractor who is actively participating alongside Rwandan special forces and UN peacekeepers in the fight against the rebels.

A UN report in March expressed concern about Russian paramilitaries participating in human rights abuses alongside government CAR forces, and in some cases UN peacekeepers. Alleged abuses include mass executions, forced displacement of civilians, and indiscriminate targeting of civilian objects.

Russia has significantly increased its presence and influence in CAR, where Russian citizen Valery Zakharov serves as national security adviser to President Touadera, who was sworn in for a second five-year term on March 30 after winning elections in December.

Bangui has also granted gold and diamond mining permits to Russian companies suspected of links to Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin and the man believed to be the head of the Wagner Group.

With reporting by AFP and Corbeau News