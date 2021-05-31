British PM Johnson seeks G-7 deal on Covid-19 vaccine passports, Europe News & Top Stories





MONTREAL (AFP) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants the next G7 summit to reach an agreement on Covid-19 vaccine passports and open talks on a “world treaty” to prepare for future pandemics. “We need to have agreements on issues such as vaccine passports, Covid status certification and the rest,” Mr Johnson said in an interview broadcast Sunday (May 30) by the Canadian public channel CBC. “There has to be some kind of agreement, then, at G-7 level to start, on how travel and passports will work.” Mr Johnson was speaking ahead of a G-7 summit (US, Canada, Japan, Britain, France, Germany and Italy) June 11-13 in Cornwall, England. the south-western edge of England. “What we need, I think, is a global treaty on pandemic preparedness,” he said, adding that 2020 had been a “terrible year for humanity.” To date, the pandemic has killed more than 3.5 million people worldwide. Britain was among the hardest hit countries, though it has recovered since the start of vaccinations. Mr Johnson said it was also a bad time “for believers in global co-operation because the world simply became Balkanized”, with many countries slow to share stockpiles of protective equipment, medicines and vaccines. “We have to do better than that,” the prime minister added. “Vaccination must be a global enterprise,” Mr Johnson said in a recorded interview Friday. He said it was important for developing countries to receive supplies of vaccines as soon as possible. Rather than the goal set by some to vaccinate the world by 2024 or 2025, Mr. Johnson set a more ambitious goal, saying, “We must do this by the end of next year.” As for the debate over the origin of the pandemic – which recently flared up when President Joe Biden ordered a new intelligence report on the problem – Mr Johnson said he still relied on the theory that it had spread from wildlife to humans. , not derived from a Chinese laboratory. “But,” he added, “I will not rule out any possibility.” Mr Johnson, who himself was hospitalized last year with a serious case of Covid-19, has faced harsh criticism in Britain for his early treatment of the pandemic there. The G-7 meeting will be a personal matter. The group was scheduled to meet last summer in the US, but Covid-19 concerns led to the cancellation of the meeting.







