Hong Kong Turns to Businesses to Adjust Founder’s Vaccine Program

We are following the news on the coronavirus outbreak and the global response. Register here for our daily newspaper on what you need to know.

When bar and nightclub owners in Hong Kong met with city officials this month, they expected to hear how the government planned to participate more in the mostly vaccine-resistant population, with their businesses only allowed to be open to inoculated people.

Instead, officials turned the tables – asking what they would do to help boost one of the slowest intakes of Covid-19 vaccines among global cities.

“They just asked us if we had any ideas or plans to increase the vaccination rate,” said Liu Wai, who represents the industry as president of the Hong Kong Federation and the Kowloon Ballroom and Night Club Dealers. One-fifth of nightclubs are closed in five months shutdown and the rest are only receiving 10% of regular income after reopening, he said, making them desperate to see the immunity boost.

People line up outside a community vaccination center in Hong Kong on April 26th. Photo: Chan Long Hei / Bloomberg

The Carrie Lam administration is increasingly relying on local businesses and institutions to help vaccinate people as its Beijing-backed government struggles to convince reluctant residents in an atmosphere of distrust following widespread anti-China protests in 2019 Large companies, restaurants, and even colleges have begun offering cash payments, extra time, and even the opportunity to earn a $ 1.4 million apartment.

“Government officials have not been able to find a way to engage with the community to create momentum for vaccination,” said Karen Grépin, an associate professor at the University of Hong Kong School of Public Health. “It simply came to our notice then. But it is also really challenging for those who run in it, from a political perspective. This does not mean that they should give up. They have to find ways. “But that means working through the most trusted agents.”

More businesses and institutions are coming to the fore. Last week, the city’s international airport announced it would provide 60,000 flight tickets for people who were vaccinated before a September deadline. The Hong Kong Knights Club, which runs races and betting equipment, has offered until three special paid days off and additional insurance coverage for employees receiving their filming.

Hong Kong Developers Kineze Estates Holdings Ltd. AND The philanthropic arm of Sino Group Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation are also providing a new apartment of HK $ 10.8 million ($ 1.4 million) to residents who have been vaccinated.

The Grand Central residential complex, where a $ 1.4 million apartment has been offered as a grand prize for the vaccinated. Photography: Anthony Wallace / AFP / Getty Images

Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels Ltd., which runs the historic Peninsula City Hotel, has offered its 1,500 Hong Kong-based employees HK $ 2,000 to be inoculated and an additional $ 2,000 if it is able to vaccinate 70% of its local workers.

Local colleges are also taking steps to encourage shooting, with the Chinese University of Hong Kong requiring students to stay in dormitories to be vaccinated, or otherwise paying for their Covid tests every two weeks.

As many countries around the world melee for more vaccines, the Hong Kong government is in a unique position to have hundreds of thousands of unused doses of mRNA vaccine developed by BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc. decided to expire. If the vaccination rate does not increase, the city risks falling behind, while several other global centers resume meetings and travel.

The government has tried to make vaccines more appropriate, even allowing businesses to schedule vaccination sessions in the country. In mid-May, Deloitte announced 170 staff were inoculated at one such hearing.

Only 12.4% of Hong Kong residents are completely inoculated despite being one of the few places in the world where Covid photos are available to all adults, according to Bloomberg’s Vaccine tracker. This is well below other financial centers, including Singapore, with 28.3% and London, with 26.7%.

Leader Lam, who has long removed suggestions to offer residents cash or similar incentives, argued last week that her government had already done its job by buying plenty of vaccines and making them cheap .

“No. HOPE that economic incentives can be provided by institutions or employers, “she said.” For the government, we will focus on the policy side. “

‘I can not survive’

A notice about vaccine bubbles at the entrance of a bar and restaurant in the Lan Kwai Fong night area on April 29th. Photography: Paul Yeung / Bloomberg

But some business owners and experts argue that the government’s reluctance to take concrete measures – such as relaxing mask mandates or 14- to 21-day quarantine requirements – dampen private efforts, and in some cases oppose them.

David Webb, a prominent Hong Kong investor and corporate governance activist, mocked the airport’s offer of free flights to vaccinated people on Twitter last week, noting that anyone who wins a ticket will still need it seek quarantine. Hong Kong requires all inbound travelers to be quarantined in hotels, even if they have homes in the city.

“Get vaccinated, get a chance to pay 2 or 3 weeks quarantine at the hotel when you return?” Wrote Webb. “Hardly a convincing offer from this state-owned enterprise.”

These movements to restore freedoms for vaccinated people are being undertaken more and more all over the world. The US and South Korea have both lifted outdoor mask mandates for vaccinated people, while the European Union has said it will welcome vaccinated Americans as tourists this summer without quarantine requirements.

The Hong Kong government says it cannot use such incentives because of the low level of protection among the population and the risk of spreading new variants – although South Korea’s vaccination rate is currently lower than that of former British colony.

“If we can not have a vaccination rate of about 70%, I do not think we can significantly relax in travel, in disguise, in all measures of social distance. We will be behind, ”said Lam Ching Choi, a physician and executive member who advises Carrie Lam.

Hong Kong’s complex relationship with mainland China, which wants the city to destroy local broadcasting before reopening its economically important border, is also fueling officials’ conservative stance.

Like some other Covid paradises in the Asia-Pacific region that have brought local cases to zero, the city risks being left behind in its quest to keep all infections away, especially as other economies acknowledge that Covid-19 is endemic and moving.

This is irritating for people who say that despite being completely inoculated, they are still subject to extremely harsh restrictions. For others who have not yet achieved their goals, the lack of relief has raised questions about why they should worry.

“You can not survive like this when there is zero business,” said Chin Chun-krach, president of the Hong Kong Bar Association and Clubs. “No one will be vaccinated just to have a drink.”

– With the help of Shawna Kwan