Growing up between the two World Wars and living in the past 99





60 Minutes first met Sid Shero, then 99, Lou Tirado, 100, and Helen Weil, 99, in 2014 while participating in a historical study of men and women over the age of 90. In November 2020, Lesley Stahl checked back on study participants, and in this digital supplement, talked to all three about the growing life between the two World Wars and during the Great Depression. Lou Tirado, who turned 100 last summer, was a World War II B-17 gunman who spent eight months in a German POW camp after his plane crashed. Now he has an iPhone, a Facebook account and uses Zoom to communicate. He told Lesley Stahl that during the Depression after World War I, “Everyone was poor in those days … veterans [were] on the corner selling apples. “ He remembered buying newspapers and selling them under one brand: “You buy them for two cents. And you sell them for three cents.” Sid Shero passed away in January, six months scared of his 100th birthday. When Lesley Stahl interviewed him last year, his memory seemed to be as sharp as ever, despite a previous PET scan that revealed Alzheimer’s disease-related pathologies in his brain. He told Lesley Stahl about buying his first car more than 80 years ago, for $ 18 in a pool hall. “And I did not know how to drive,” Shero said. How about the person who sold a car for $ 18? “He needed money to shoot the pool. These are Brooklyn kids.”

99-year-old on the power of optimism 01:24 Helen Weil, a Holocaust survivor, originally born in Germany, told Lesley Stahl how she maintains a positive outlook. “I’m full of pep when I wake up. And since I’m a very optimistic person, I know it ‘s going to be a really good day.” Weil also said she wakes up every morning with the help of Apple’s virtual assistant Siri, whom she asks every night to set an alarm at 6:30 p.m. The above videos were originally published on November 22, 2020. They were edited by Sean Kelly.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos