Travelers land in Orlando for busy weekends





ORLANDO, Fla. While some families are sitting and enjoying the long holiday weekend, many Americans are picking up cars and boarding flights across the country ready to travel during Memorial Day. At Orlando International Airport, terminals are staying busy as holiday travelers make their way through security. Sunday is projected to be the second busiest day of the holiday weekend with more than 64,000 people leaving. Memorial Day weekend is often too busy to travel to Orlando and across the country. Travel experts say more people are choosing central Florida to visit at this point of the pandemic.

Sunshine State was a destination for many Americans during this past year of the pandemic, with many restaurants remaining open and beaches where families could distance themselves from society. Associate Dean of Academic Affairs at UCF Rosen College for Hospitality Management and Visit the Orlando-Equipped Tourism Market Chair, Dr. Alan Fyall said in the last two, three months they have seen a huge increase in the number of visitors traveling to central Florida, some looking on holiday while others are coming to weddings at the destination driven by the spread of COVID-19. Earlier this week, the U.S. marked a milestone as the nation marked more than 50 percent of adults now considered fully vaccinated. Fyall said it is those people who feel safe after being fully vaccinated that will make this holiday weekend so busy for the weekend. Safety is staying busy with a steady stream of passengers coming through @MCO early Sunday morning. Many people are expected to visit central Florida this Memorial Day weekend, the Orlando area a destination for many people in the pandemic @ MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/SBgXs9y8G7 Rachael Krause (@RKrause_News) May 30, 2021 This time last year, there were no trips, so everything is an improvement. But I think the main players in this area, the theme parks, a lot of hotels have done an extremely good job for the last eight or nine months that they have been open, they have cleaned up, doing all the protocols. “I think the weather is partly, but I think people trust the key players here, they are safe and they will come and have a good time,” Fyall said. Fyall said they are forecasting a busy summer for the region’s economy here in central Florida and that also comes because more Americans will be shooting. Going back to vaccinations, the vaccination rate is 50 percent. It’s just the right time to start these things and of course, central Florida is a little ahead of the curve actually. “They have done, the city and the county, have done a good job in keeping this area particularly friendly with tourism,” Fyall said. But not everyone will choose to travel to the sunny state, rather Fyall said others will look at coastal communities across the country as well as national and state parks where there is plenty of space to safely enjoy the outdoors. . And while the flight lines that are taking place are still quite full, Fyall said many families are expected to skip the trip to the airport completely and head to holiday destinations this summer to add another layer of security.







