Australian media have ‘perception issues’, says Jacinda Ardern after 60 minutes of NZ-China investigation

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the Australian media has a perception issue in New Zealand-China relations. A tabloid of the Chinese Communist Party says it is an attempt by her to set up a wedge between New Zealand and Australia.

Australias 60 minutes aired a segment Sunday night that raised questions about why New Zealand’s approach to China differed from Australia, and what it meant for trade.

Which is more important, dollars or etiquette? 60 minutes reporter Tom Steinfort asked at the opening of Kiwis can fly television parts.

Steinfort threw Australia both by attacking the high moral zone over China and being devastated by crippling tariffs on it. While New Zealand was said to be choosing its words carefully with China and wine sales were flying.

Image of AAP POOL / Peter Meecham / Given New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with partner Clarke Gayford and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison with wife Jenny over dinner at the Eichardts Private Hotel on Queenstown Coast during the annual Australia-New Zealand Leaders Meeting in Queenstown on Sunday.

The broadcast aired as Ardern and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison met in Queenstown.

Ardern, talking to AM Show on Monday morning, he said: There is a question of perception here, especially I notice from the Australian media, rather than reality. I do not want to play more with what is a perception than with what we know to happen on earth.

60 minutes history has prompted much of New Zealand to oppose the signing of statements about human rights abuses in China that have been issued by the nations of Five Eyes Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. United.

However, recent joint statements by New Zealand and Australia on Uighur abuse and democracy in Hong Kong u byashkaluan. New Zealand also said on Saturday it would join a World Trade Organization dispute that Australia has raised with China over barley tariffs.

Calling on China for its growing aggression, human rights violations and Covid coverage. Australia is paying a hefty price … A frantic Beijing is doing everything it can to punish us economically through trade tariffs, Steinfort said.

But take a look at our old friends all over Tasman. New Zealand has been much more careful with its words when it comes to China. And do you know what? It is working, their trade relationship is booming and Kiwi’s economy is flying high.

Some now fear New Zealand is being lured by Beijing billions.

China has taken retaliatory action against Australia, angered by Australia by calling for a formal investigation into Covid-19 and pushing China into its persecution of the Uighur minority, curbing democracy in Hong Kong and threatening Taiwan.

Tariffs have been set on barley and wine, meat imports have been suspended, wood and coal imports have been banned. Australia, however, maintained its massive exports of iron ore to China, in total $ 93 billion in 2020.

However, the New Zealand economy has not benefited from trade tariffs imposed on Australia by China. or stuff Chinese customs data analysis shows that the US and South America have benefited from Australia’s concerns but New Zealand trade has grown little or not at all.

ROBERT KUCHIN / Sende Clark Gayford and Jacinda Ardern, and Scott Morrison and Jenny Morrison, in welcoming the Australian Prime Minister on Sunday.

60 minutes interviewed Newstalk ZB broadcaster Mike Hosking, who said New Zealand would be filled, straight down if its trade with China was hampered.

It’s very much a deal with the devil, but I mean, you know if you cancel business with everyone you like or you are wrong, you would not do business with anyone, right? Tha Hosking.

From a purely commercial point of view, it works … Trade is about pragmatism.

Told the chief executive of the Auckland Chamber of Commerce, Michael Barnett 60 minutes that he saw the relationship with China as beneficial friends, before raising an eyebrow at this story.

Barnett said New Zealand was justified in its approach as issues such as Uighur human rights abuses were issues for China.

Steinfort also interviewed David Babich, of Babich Wines. He said New Zealand was a big farm selling products to the world, so no one wanted to mix the feathers, that would be very detrimental to New Zealand.

60 minutes contrasted this interview with an Australian winemaker who complained about losing his business in China, but said Australia was doing the right thing by acting according to its core beliefs.

Global Times, a Chinese nationalist tabloid with links to the Chinese Communist Party, responded 60 minutes segment in an editorial.

The Australian media’s attempt to raise a wedge between China and New Zealand could be a reflection of their desperation towards China-Australia trade prospects, the tabloid said.

We believe that New Zealand knows how to weigh its own interests.

Neither Ardern, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta nor Trade Minister Damien OConnor agreed to be interviewed by 60 minutes on the history of the New Zealand-China relationship.

Ardern had previously been interviewed by 60 minutes in 2018, in a titled segment Kiwi that grew, which focused heavily on her pregnancy. In the interview, 60 minutes reporter Charles Wooley asked Ardern when exactly her baby was conceived.