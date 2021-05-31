Sens. Cruz, Hagerty fly to Israel to monitor damage from Hamas conflict





Republican senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Bill Hagerty of Tennessee traveled to Israel on Sunday to observe the damage coming from the countries’ recent military clashes with Hamas. The senators will visit several southern cities damaged in the fighting during their trip The Washington Lantern reported. Cruz and Hagerty will also meet with Israeli leaders in support after the region’s fiercest fighting since 2014. Cruz told Free Beacon that he made the trip “to hear and see up close what our Israeli allies need to defend themselves and to show the international community that we stand unequivocally with Israel.” The cabinet of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved a ceasefire with Hamas earlier this month after 11 days of fighting. President Biden and other senior members of his administration have made public calls for an end to the fighting. Biden has pledged to help the Israeli effort to replenish its “Iron Dome” missile defense system as well as financial assistance for reconstruction in Gaza. “I am joining Senator Cruz, my colleague on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, to visit Israel and stand side by side with our allies as they endured the worst terrorist attacks in recent years because I “I want to see up close what the United States can do more to strengthen our vital alliance with Israel at a time when terrorists like Hamas and Hezbollah and terror-sponsoring regimes in Iran and Syria are making the Middle East more dangerous.” said Hagerty in a statement. CLICK HERE TG GET THE Fox News APPLICATION Cruz and other senior Republicans have accused Democrats of failing to adequately support Israel, a key U.S. ally. Prominent progressives, including Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., And Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, had raised objections to a planned $ 735 million arms sale to Israel. Cruz and Hagerty were among a group of Senate Republicans who introduced a resolution supporting additional arms sales.

