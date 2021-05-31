Connect with us

International

Yana Hempler runs 30 marathons in 30 days to raise money for charity

Published

16 seconds ago

on

By


Yana Hempler was eagerly awaiting a refreshing craft beer as part of her relaxation Sunday after running the last 30 marathons in 30 days to raise money for charity.

I have not had a drink for the whole month, said Hempler, 31. The drink of choice was the Saanichton Category 12 Hazy IPA brewery. I never tried this, but my friends brought it, my friends who ran with me.

Hempler ended her epic journey by raising about $ 85,000 for the Victoria Hospitals Foundation with friends and fans running with her and cheering her on the finish line shortly after 10 a.m.

It really raised me and it was absolutely fantastic, Hempler said.

Hempler completed 30 marathons 26.2 miles or 42 miles every day just taking hiking breaks about halfway to water and food supplements. Most of its routes included Galloping Goose laps and Lochside Trail. A loop from Tillicum Road to Saanich Road, for example, is four miles and a marathon is just over 10 laps.

On Sunday, Hempler, who works in the supply chain for Viking Air, said she was full of energy, but recalled how on Day 4, with 26 marathons or about 1,092 miles to do, she was rigid and painful and moving the fourth to climb and descend the stairs to her house.

The first four days were quite difficult and recovery was difficult, said Hempler, who emigrated from Russia when she was 11 years old. I could not walk up and down the stairs properly. Mentally she had to deal with the idea that she had 26 marathons to do.

Her recovery rate gradually improved and then things felt really great, until the 27th day when she was hit by leg cramps. I finished very slowly but I still finished, said Hempler, who views a five-and-a-half-hour marathon on Day 27 as slow.

While there were not many, there were gloomy days and hours when Hempler ran alone. Day eight was one of those days that Hempler found quite difficult.

I thought about, you know, Dennis Hoy and a lot of people who are unable to run, and people in hospitals who suffer, she said.

Hoy contributed $ 25,000 to her 12 marathons in 12 days last year, but died before she could thank him.

Hempler set a bigger goal this year: to honor Hoys’s generous donation, to introduce a friend admitted to the Royal Jubilee Hospitals intensive care unit with a rare blood disorder and is now alive and well because of health care received, and accept health- care workers who were on foot 12 hours a day in personal protective equipment during the pandemic.

I thought if they were going to be walking all day for 12 hours, I could do four or five hours, Hempler said.

The marathoner also thought her campaign could inspire and elevate the spirit of others amid the pandemic to set their meaningful goals.

Hempler said a few days when she was hurting she relied on the simple rationalization that if I keep moving my legs, then I will eventually run out. On other days she used the time to create creative solutions to the problems and projects she was working on.

Hempler said she was not a runner as a child. She did not like the sport and would have cramps when trying shorter runs. She recalled how her fellow students would laugh at her. Hempler was so slow that he risked failing in physical education at primary school in Russia, unable to complete it within the required time. She said there was no such pressure in Canadian schools and was encouraged to run.

Hempler had to resume her running after one injury after high school and another in 2016.

She started combining her love of philanthropy and ran in 2013 with me running to Victoria from Port Hardy for three charities for about 21 days.

Avery Brohman, executive director of the Victoria Hospitals Foundation, said Sunday that the organization is inspired by Hemplers’ support for local care teams and hospitals and I can assure you, our care teams can feel its unwavering support. and appreciate the recognition it is offering.

Donating Hemplers helps healthcare providers quickly have state-of-the-art equipment and innovative technology to help produce greater outcomes for patients, Brohman said.

Local philanthropy accounts for 4% of equipment in hospitals, Brohman said. COVID-19 intensified the need to get priority equipment into the hands of our care teams, she said. Our foundation is seeing an increase in equipment needs in many areas of care, including mental health, cardiac, imaging and surgical services.

[email protected]

The Victoria Hospitals Foundation is online at victoriahf.ca



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: