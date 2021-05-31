Yana Hempler runs 30 marathons in 30 days to raise money for charity

Yana Hempler was eagerly awaiting a refreshing craft beer as part of her relaxation Sunday after running the last 30 marathons in 30 days to raise money for charity.

I have not had a drink for the whole month, said Hempler, 31. The drink of choice was the Saanichton Category 12 Hazy IPA brewery. I never tried this, but my friends brought it, my friends who ran with me.

Hempler ended her epic journey by raising about $ 85,000 for the Victoria Hospitals Foundation with friends and fans running with her and cheering her on the finish line shortly after 10 a.m.

It really raised me and it was absolutely fantastic, Hempler said.

Hempler completed 30 marathons 26.2 miles or 42 miles every day just taking hiking breaks about halfway to water and food supplements. Most of its routes included Galloping Goose laps and Lochside Trail. A loop from Tillicum Road to Saanich Road, for example, is four miles and a marathon is just over 10 laps.

On Sunday, Hempler, who works in the supply chain for Viking Air, said she was full of energy, but recalled how on Day 4, with 26 marathons or about 1,092 miles to do, she was rigid and painful and moving the fourth to climb and descend the stairs to her house.

The first four days were quite difficult and recovery was difficult, said Hempler, who emigrated from Russia when she was 11 years old. I could not walk up and down the stairs properly. Mentally she had to deal with the idea that she had 26 marathons to do.

Her recovery rate gradually improved and then things felt really great, until the 27th day when she was hit by leg cramps. I finished very slowly but I still finished, said Hempler, who views a five-and-a-half-hour marathon on Day 27 as slow.

While there were not many, there were gloomy days and hours when Hempler ran alone. Day eight was one of those days that Hempler found quite difficult.

I thought about, you know, Dennis Hoy and a lot of people who are unable to run, and people in hospitals who suffer, she said.

Hoy contributed $ 25,000 to her 12 marathons in 12 days last year, but died before she could thank him.

Hempler set a bigger goal this year: to honor Hoys’s generous donation, to introduce a friend admitted to the Royal Jubilee Hospitals intensive care unit with a rare blood disorder and is now alive and well because of health care received, and accept health- care workers who were on foot 12 hours a day in personal protective equipment during the pandemic.

I thought if they were going to be walking all day for 12 hours, I could do four or five hours, Hempler said.

The marathoner also thought her campaign could inspire and elevate the spirit of others amid the pandemic to set their meaningful goals.

Hempler said a few days when she was hurting she relied on the simple rationalization that if I keep moving my legs, then I will eventually run out. On other days she used the time to create creative solutions to the problems and projects she was working on.

Hempler said she was not a runner as a child. She did not like the sport and would have cramps when trying shorter runs. She recalled how her fellow students would laugh at her. Hempler was so slow that he risked failing in physical education at primary school in Russia, unable to complete it within the required time. She said there was no such pressure in Canadian schools and was encouraged to run.

Hempler had to resume her running after one injury after high school and another in 2016.

She started combining her love of philanthropy and ran in 2013 with me running to Victoria from Port Hardy for three charities for about 21 days.

Avery Brohman, executive director of the Victoria Hospitals Foundation, said Sunday that the organization is inspired by Hemplers’ support for local care teams and hospitals and I can assure you, our care teams can feel its unwavering support. and appreciate the recognition it is offering.

Donating Hemplers helps healthcare providers quickly have state-of-the-art equipment and innovative technology to help produce greater outcomes for patients, Brohman said.

Local philanthropy accounts for 4% of equipment in hospitals, Brohman said. COVID-19 intensified the need to get priority equipment into the hands of our care teams, she said. Our foundation is seeing an increase in equipment needs in many areas of care, including mental health, cardiac, imaging and surgical services.

The Victoria Hospitals Foundation is online at victoriahf.ca