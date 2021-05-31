U.S. infections are low; Tests Needed for the Olympics: Virus Update

We are following the news on the coronavirus outbreak and the global response. Register here for our daily newspaper on what you need to know.

The U.S. reported the lowest level of infection since the early days of the pandemic and welcomed sports fans to stadiums while 135,000 fans watched the Indianapolis 500. Japan is it is said that considering mandatory testing or vaccination for spectators at the Tokyo Olympics.

Two US disease experts said Sunday that the world needs the cooperation of the Chinese government to trace the origin of Covid-19 and prevent future pandemic threats. The exact origin of the virus remains unclear.

Explosions in Africa and Asia led to new restrictions. South Africa lasted a curfew and curbed rallies. Malaysia announced a two-week nationwide blockade to undergo an increase, and China ordered a neighborhood in Guangzhou city to stay at home. Singapore is expected to outline a reopening plan

Main developments:

China’s Guangzhou requires Covid test to leave city (8:31 am HK)

A negative nucleic acid test within the previous three days is mandatory for people leaving the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou by plane, train or bus, according to an official statement. A neighborhood in the metropolis is at a standstill, with state television reporting that infections in the city are of the first variant detected in India.

China reported 20 confirmed local Covid-19 cases and three asymptomatic cases in Guangdong province on May 30.

Testing of Covid-19 in Yuexiu District in Guangzhou on May 30. Photography: Zhou Weiwen / VCG / Getty Images

Australian state adds more cases (8:22 am HK)

The Australian state of Victoria registered five new local Covid-19 infections on Monday, bringing active cases to 54. The country’s second most populous state has been under house arrest orders since May 27 and will remain so until at least June 3, when officials will assess whether the latest blast is under control.

“We will continue to see groups and need blockages until we have better community coverage with vaccines,” Catherine Bennett, chair of epidemiology at Deakin University in Melbourne, told Bloomberg TV.

LOOK: There are concerns that Japan does not have enough doctors to support the Tokyo Olympics. Reports Sophie Jackman.

Japan wants Olympic spectators tested (7:32 am HK)

The Japanese government is considering testing or vaccinating spectators at the Tokyo Olympics, the Yomiuri newspaper reported, citing officials who did not identify themselves.

The draft government plan calls on spectators to present evidence of a negative result from a Covid-19 test taken within a week of the event they are watching. Those who submit the vaccination certificate will be exempted from that requirement.

Meanwhile, Japan’s medical institution is becoming increasingly concerned about gathering 78,000 people from 200 gaming venues. The country is struggling to control coronavirus infections and speed up vaccinations.

A truck displays Covid-19 security protocols as it moves through the Shibuya crossing on May 28th. Photo: Yuichi Yamazaki / Getty Images

UK Backpedals on Vaccine Passports (5:40 pm NY)

British government officials have decided to drop possible plans to force the British to show a Covid passport to be able to attend mass events in the country, the Telegraph reported.

Backbench Conservative Party lawmakers have expressed strong opposition to any such plan. Boris Johnson had already ruled out using Covid passports for daily activities, such as visiting a supermarket or a local doctor.

Indy 500 Draws Largest Pandemic Crowd (3:54 pm NY)

The Indianapolis 500 ran in front of 135,000 fans, the largest U.S. sports event since the pandemic began. Few motorcycle racing fans seemed to be wearing masks, although they were required by local ordinances.

The race, won for the fourth time by Brazilian driver Helio Castroneves, was at about 40% of its official 350,000 capacity, according to Indy Star. The annual attendance is usually around 300,000. The stands were empty in last year’s race.

Spectators cheer during the Indianapolis 500 on May 30th. Photography: Jeff Dean / AFP / Getty Images

South Africa tightens restrictions (1:43 pm NY)

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa lasted an overnight curfew and reduced the allowable size of public gatherings to contain the spread of coronavirus following an increase in infections.

The siege will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 4 p.m., an hour longer than before, as the country moves to virus alert level two, from level one. A maximum of 100 people will be allowed at indoor gatherings and 250 at outdoor events. A widely anticipated tightening of reductions in alcohol sales did not materialize.

“We have seen in other countries the tragic consequences of allowing the virus to spread uncontrollably,” Ramaphosa said in a televised address to the nation on Sunday.

US experts call for investigation into the origin of the virus (12:21 pm NY)

The world needs the cooperation of the Chinese government to trace the origin of Covid-19 and prevent future pandemic threats, two leading US disease experts said on Sunday.

Information to support the theory that the SARS-CoV-2 virus may have escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China, has grown, said Scott Gottlieb, a Food and Drug Administration commissioner in the Trump administration who is now on board Pfizer Inc.

P4 Lab on the Wuhan Institute of Virology campus on May 27th. Photography: Hector Retamal / AFP / Getty Images

China has provided no evidence to disprove that theory, and the search for signs that the virus emerged from the wild has yielded no results, he told CBS News’ “Face the Nation”.

Not knowing how the pandemic started puts the world at risk for future outbreaks, Peter Hotez, co-director of the Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development, said in a special TV appearance.

Deaths in Italy in the Low 7-Month (11:30 am NY)

Italy reported fewer deaths since October, a welcome sign as the country continues to ease restrictions.

Deaths fell to 44 from 126 on Saturday, with 2,949 cases, for a positive trial rate of 1.8%. The numbers are generally lower on Sunday due to fewer tests.

On June 1, Italy decided to allow indoor dining, among other reopenings. Earlier Sunday, Health Minister Roberto Speranza extended a travel ban from India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on June 21st.

Malaysia Doctors May Care Ration Care (10:54 am NY)

The deteriorating spread of Malaysia may force doctors to share intensive care beds for patients with it higher chances of recovery amid a record increase in new cases, said Director General of Health Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The nation faces a two-week standoff aimed at curbing an explosion that has led to more than 2,000 deaths this year, according to data from the health ministry. The new restrictions will take effect from June 1-14.

A medical worker performs a Covid-19 test in Shah Alam, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, on May 27th. Photography: Mohd Rasfan / AFP / Getty Images

US cases drop further (8:20 am NY)

The U.S. added just over 12,000 new cases, fewer than the first days of the pandemic last year, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg. While reporting usually slows down over the weekends, the number was lower since March 23, 2020.

U.S. daily deaths fell to 362, the lowest on a Saturday in 11 months. Deaths from Covid-19 have dropped almost steadily since late February as a nationwide vaccination campaign took place.

Israel restricts travel (5:35 a.m. NY)

The Israeli Ministry of Health has restricted travel to and from Argentina and Russia, adding a list that includes Ukraine, Ethiopia, Brazil, South Africa, India, Mexico and Turkey. Israeli citizens and residents will be banned from traveling to both countries starting May 31 unless they receive a special permit. Anyone returning from there will be quarantined, even if they have been fully vaccinated or recovered from the virus.

Singapore to unveil reopening detail (5:32 p.m. NY)

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will outline his plan to tackle the coronavirus and reopen the economy in a speech Monday afternoon. In one posting on Facebook, Lee said the government aims to speed up its testing, contact tracking and its vaccination program and wants to offer every qualified person at least its first dose by the end of August. There were 19 new cases of locally transmitted infections reported on Sunday, including six currently unrelated to known groups. The city-state has responded to the recent outbreak with severe delays such as the movement of most online school learning.

UK ‘Some’ Patients Finish Doses (5:25 am NY)

Only a small proportion of Covid patients are acceptin the hospital have made two vaccines, according to the head of NHS Insurers Chris Hopson. Based on his conversations with health chiefs in hotspots around the country, Hopson said in a Twitter post that those who tended to have other serious health issues and that a significant majority were acceptwere not vaccinated. The evidence sends a “very clear message about the overwhelming importance of taking both doses,” he said.

Russia cases rise after holidays (4:13 pm HK)

Russia’s new coronavirus infections rose to 9,694, the highest level since March. Cases have climbed in Moscow as well, remaining over 3,000 over the past four days. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on state television that the increase is mostly seasonal, although a jump in hospital hospitalization in the capital was partly due to people delaying medical care until after a 10-day break in early May. He encouraged people to get vaccinated.

UK thinks about mandatory vaccinations for health workers (4 pm)

The UK is considering making vaccinations mandatory for health workers, according to Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi. “It would be the duty of any responsible government to conduct the debate, to think about how to act to protect the most vulnerable by making sure those who care for them are vaccinated,” he said in an interview with Sky News.

