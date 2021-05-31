Imran connects normalization with India with the resolution of the Kashmir issue – Gazeta

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the GDP growth rate of 4 pc shows that the country’s economy is stabilizing and made it clear that the restoration of trade ties with India will be a betrayal of the Kashmir people held by India .

Restoring ties at the moment would be tantamount to ignoring their entire war and the more than 100,000 martyred Kashmiris. This cannot happen when our trade improves [the cost of] their blood, the Prime Minister said in a live telethon Aapka Wazir-i-Azam Aap kay Saath on Sunday.

He expressed these views while answering people’s questions.

However, Mr Khan said Pakistan was ready to sit at the table with India only if the government in Delhi reversed its August 5, 2019 action by restoring Kashmir status.

Nearly two years ago, India had repealed Article 370 of its constitution, revoking the special autonomy of the occupied Kashmiris. Pakistan subsequently suspended bilateral trade with India as their relations strained following the controversial move by the Modi government.

Hopes that Pakistanis above the projected level of growth in 4 pieces will provide jobs, check the price increase

Mr Khan said: It would be a betrayal to the people of the Occupied Indian Kashmir if Pakistan normalizes its relations with India without resolving the Kashmir dispute.

The prime minister said the Palestinian issue was similar to the Kashmir conflict as it had only two final results: either a kind of ethnic cleansing similar to that seen in Spain by Muslims and Jews, which he believed could not happen because of of world attention and raising awareness about the issue, or a two-state solution.

“I think the kind of awareness and movement that has started in the international media and around the world will lead the Palestinians to a two-state solution,” he said.

Economic indicators

Giving credit to his government for stabilizing the destructive economy in his two-and-a-half-year rule, the prime minister said the RS 4,000 billion revenue collection by the Federal Revenue Board (FBR) was historic, as the country had never touched that sign in the past.

Pakistan has been on track with all the economic indicators showing positive signs, he said, adding that the country would witness further progress due to digitalization and automation.

Mr. Khan also stressed the need for efficient use of natural resources for the development of the agricultural sector. He claimed that the farmers received full and timely payments for their products. The country witnessed record agricultural yields this year, as wheat production increased by 8.1 pieces, rice by 13.6 pieces and sugar cane by 22 pieces, he added.

This is only the beggining. We will bring updated seed technology to give a further boost to this sector, he decided.

Speaking of economic issues, the prime minister said the major opposition parties knew those issues, but they wanted to get relief similar to the National Reconciliation Order from cases in which they tried to create obstacles and blackmail the government.

Mr Khan said the projected growth sites at more than 4 pc would boost economic activity, offering job opportunities and lowering price increases. The rate of economic growth has confused our political opponents who want the government to fail to meet these economic challenges, he added.

The prime minister said there were two problems, rising prices and unemployment, but when the wheel of the economy moved and the growth rate increased, people would be employed, reducing their poverty.

Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, meanwhile, appointed his party’s economic advisory council to devise strategies to expose governments to poor and catastrophic economic performance.

In a statement Sunday, the president of the Muslim League of Pakistan-Nawaz Shehbaz Sharif called the government’s claim of improving the economy by 4 per cent of GDP and called on the parties’ advisory council to review strategies to prevent the passage of the anti-people budget by the Pakistani government Tehreek-i-Insaf.

Ring trick

Asked about the recent Rawalpindi Ring fraud, the Prime Minister said that an authority / board had been formed to investigate the legality of housing companies and the conditions for regulating illegal housing schemes, while those that did not meet them would be closed. .

Defining RRR was a good project, Mr Khan said it was very necessary to turn Rawalpindi into a new business district.

Regarding the fraud, he said: A strong team is working on its investigation in the anti-corruption department and its result will come out in two weeks and then measures will be taken on its basis.

The Prime Minister also received many questions regarding the issues faced by citizens in the hands of housing companies or their properties being taken over by land grabbers.

The issue of Sindh water

In response to another question, Mr Khan regretted that water reservoirs should have been built about 50 years ago and said the government would build 10 dams to overcome the imminent threat of water scarcity and global warming.

Along with the dams, a telemetry system would become fully operational to ensure fair water distribution between the provinces, he explained.

Water distribution in the provinces was also a major concern, he said, acknowledging that water did not reach poor people (tail finishers) due to theft. The government was thinking of a system to ensure water supply at the tail end, he announced.

He further said that it was the responsibility of the Sindh governments to ensure water supply to the end and to protect the interests of poor producers.

Answering another question, Mr. Khan said: A democratic leader comes through the war process. Opposition parties could not succeed because of their clothed motives instead of targets in the center of the public, he said. They wanted to blackmail the government based on corruption cases, Mr Khan reiterated, reminding viewers that they had ruled the country for the past 30 years.

Health insurance

Regarding the structure of health cards, the prime minister said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was providing a free treatment facility of Rs 1 million for each family in the province while all Punjab residents, too, would receive this structure by the end of the year.

Health cards, he said, was a complete health system. The private sector would be encouraged to move forward in setting up health institutions.

In the next budget, they would have the convenience of importing equipment tax-free. They would be offered government-owned land at affordable prices to establish health institutions, he added.

In response to a question, the Prime Minister said that reforming an institution that was corrupt was more difficult than creating a new institution. Citing the example of police reforms in Punjab, the Prime Minister said that the former IG Punjab, the late Abbas, had given a report in 1993 showing that about 25,000 inductions into the police had been made after taking bribes. Some of those recruited had been hardened criminals, he quoted the report before reiterating that two families in Pakistan ran the country and looted it.

He said it had always been a corrupt leadership that destroyed the morale of a nation and destroyed a country. Wars do not destroy countries but it was the lack of morale that hurts a nation, he added.

Published in Agim, 31 May 2021