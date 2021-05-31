Review: Successful Australian 60 Minute Work in Jacinda Ardern Government ‘Satisfied with’ China

The promotional video accused New Zealand of close relations with China. Video Network / Nine

It was a smooth transition last night on Australian TV as the latest episode of Celebrity Apprentice aired in 60 Minutes’ show in New Zealand “enjoying Beijing” for billions of dollars in merchants.

The final scene of the Celebrity Apprentice was British business magnate Lord Alan Sugar giving a pompous sermon to a small petulant block who had once finished second to Australian Idol who then came out quickly.

A minute later at 8.30pm, we had 60 Minutes reporter Tom Steinfort staring at the barrel giving the opening monologue of his segment titled Kiwis Might Fly – the promo for which had caused a stir and much controversy among Kiwis last week.

From reality TV to the current affairs program there was little change in the objectivity of the narrative tone, moral nuance or music in the comic manipulative background.

In front of a video screen plastered with Chinese and Kiwi flags and transport boxes, Steinfort gives some alarming truths on the divergent routes that Australia and New Zealand have apparently taken in their foreign policy and trade relations with China.

It was basically a case of “dollars versus politeness”.

The New Zealand government, by not signing a Five Eyes intelligence statement last year condemning China’s human rights abuses – and allegedly remaining “silent” about their military expansionism, sacrificed morale to maintain a partnership profitable trader.

As a reward, New Zealand’s economy was apparently “flying high” at the moment, Steinfort says – somewhat ignoring the fact that the NZ Treasury expects the Government to produce a budget deficit for the next six years during the recovery economic of Covid.

An indication of the nuance that would emerge over the next 30 minutes was a quick hit by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison talking about the major trade sacrifice his country was making with China compared directly to a Jacinda Ardern catch talking to reo .

It’s a not-so-subtle mockery of Ardern’s smart credentials and international fame as a progressive leader.

In contrast, Steinfort said “Australia is paying a high price for attacking the high moral ground” by publicly standing up to China for human rights and the persecution of the Uighur Muslim minority.

Australian journalist Tom Steinfort joined the media in Parliament to ask questions to Jacinda Ardern.

The first and center in this sacrifice is the respective wine industry of each country.

China confirmed in March this year that it would impose up to 200 per cent tariffs on Australian wine exports.

The owner of Babich wines in Marlborough and Hawke’s Bay, David Babich, told Steinfort that he would be a “step forward” to any Chinese wine trader and markets that had abandoned Australian vineyards since the tariffs.

“New Zealand is a big farm that sells produce in the world so no one tries to snatch the feathers. That would be very detrimental to New Zealand,” Babich said.

Winemaker Kiwi said the New Zealand Government had no choice but to take a “soft, gentle approach” to its relations with China and any accompanying trade negotiations.

Babich says 90 percent of his revenue comes from exports, and he was aware of a Kiwi winemaker whose business relied on 80 percent of its revenue from exclusively Chinese exports.

Then traveled to the Tahbilk winery just outside Melbourne, Steinfort foreword with: “China was the goose that laid the golden egg for Aussie winemakers”.

Tahbilk canteen head Alister Purbrick has a very opposite attitude to his competition in the Kiwi Babich market.

Despite losing its “largest and most profitable” export market in China, accounting for 25 percent of its revenue, Purbrick says he is pleased with the Morrison government’s public criticism of China.

“I think the government has made the right call,” Purbrick says.

“Profits come and go and there are always challenges in running businesses, but your core beliefs are there to stay. This is culturally what interests you.

“My expectation from our government is that they call things from a moral and ethical perspective.”

Purbrick seems to have only become aware of human rights abuses in China recently – and five years ago when his business grew into Chinese export sales, he was unaware of how ethically compromised they were. income.

I’m sure Purbrick’s own integrity means that if those 200 per cent tariffs are removed from Australian wine exports to China when the five-year tariff period expires, he will continue to avoid sales in Chinese markets in principle.

The 60 Minutes team then talks to Malcolm Davis of the Australian Institute for Strategic Policy who makes some of the most thoughtful and balanced comments on this article.

Davis says “New Zealand made a miscarriage of wrongdoing” in not signing a Five Eyes intelligence statement opposing China last year.

He is one of the few people in this section who speaks in terms of diplomacy and appearance rather than rigid moral dilemmas.

Davis notes that “China thinks of diplomacy in terms of the 19th century” and the expectation that small countries will simply accept larger countries. China uses “wolf warrior diplomats,” says Davis, which is characterized by confrontational rhetoric and well-known controversy.

The climax of the 60 Minutes episode, however, is Steinfort’s interaction with Jacinda Ardern in a Beehive nest media package.

Standing outside the Wellington Beehive building, he criticizes both New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Trade Minister Damien O’Connor for allegedly rejecting interview requests for weeks.

Then begins the reprimand with Ardern, but not before a mocking clip of the Prime Minister walking through the halls of Parliament for grand classical music.

However, when it actually goes to the Ardern v Steinfort showdown there is not much of it.

“Welcome,” Ardern tells Steinfort with a radiant smile. “You can see from the smiles in the skrum, everyone is very pleased to have you here.”

No direct response from Steinfort in real time, but rather one of his spokesmen saying: “The charm of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern quickly turned into punishment when she realized why we were in town.”

Then back to face to face, Steinfort says: “We want to talk to you about China. There has been criticism that your nation has been lenient with China. Do you ever have to bite your tongue in time knowing the sensitivity of the regime in Beijing? “

A stern “No” in response from Ardern.

Prompted to elaborate, Ardern offers: “I reject the premise of the question. The idea that we are doing anything but stand firm for our views and our values ​​and our independent foreign policy – I completely reject the notion that we went ‘soft’ “.

Filtered through the 60 Minutes episode Kiwis Might Fly is a familiar face on radio personality Mike Hosking, who is introduced as the “voice of the people”.

Asked if he thinks New Zealand is simply being pragmatic with China, Hosking answers “exactly”.

“And what’s wrong with that? Trade is about pragmatism,” Hosking says.

“You do not want to be in a collision course with a country that I think we all agree wants to be a superpower … they want to dominate the world. But it’s what it is. So in the next period you or start and do business with them and join that level or you all get angry and choose a war and who will win that war? I do not think it will be Australia.And it certainly will not be New Zealand. “

The section concludes with a very profound message from the Australian Institute for Strategic Policy Malcolm Davis placed in the footage of the statue of Anzac “lone soldier” that has been erected in commemoration of the war around the county.

“I do not think democracy should be negotiated. I think it is an essential element of our society and our way of life because once we lose it we will never get it again,” Davis offers.

But whatever the real opinion in the Ardern Cabinet about their relationship with China, I would risk an assumption that none of them would have asked for an Australian bottle of Shiraz to ease their nerves to sleep through the night. courtesy of Steinfort’s 60 Minutes.