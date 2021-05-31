Covid 19 coronavirus: 13 Kiwi referred to ‘human tracking services’; there are no new cases of the Covid community but one in MIQ

Victoria health authorities are “extremely concerned” about a new mystery case of Covid-19. Photo / Getty Images

Thirteen Kiwis who have recently traveled to NZ from Melbourne have been referred to “people tracking services” because the Ministry of Health has not been able to contact them.

The 13 are among 4,539 people who flew from Melbourne Airport to New Zealand between May 20 and May 25.

All of these travelers are being instructed to take a test and isolate themselves at home – or in the accommodation in which they are staying – until they have a negative result, the ministry said in a statement this afternoon.

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in the community in New Zealand today. There is a new case in MIQ, the ministry says.

The ministry says anyone in Victoria since May 11 should continue to check out the Victorian Government website because places of interest were constantly growing.

“All tests for people who have been to Melbourne are free as reported in Section 70, regardless of whether or not the people are symptomatic,” the ministry said in a statement this afternoon.

“This includes visitors to New Zealand. For testing sites in Auckland, visit the Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS). For all testing sites, visit the Healthpoint website.

“As of this morning, 2237 passengers and 178 air crews had returned negative tests. This represents 49.3 percent of this group.

“Many of the remaining 2302 test scores are expected to be obtained today and will be reported tomorrow. Importers It is important to note that not everyone in this group will be tested in New Zealand as some are babies and others have returned to Australia.

“According to the current Section 70 notice, travelers wishing to return to Melbourne are not permitted to do so until they return a negative test result.

The Melbourne Cluster reinforces the critical importance of everyone in New Zealand by keeping a record of where they have been scanning QR codes or keeping a manual diary of their movements. It can help contact trackers quickly find potential contacts. close and random if there is a positive Covid-19 Case in New Zealand. “

The ministry said the Covid variant found in Melbourne is variant B.1.617.1 which was first reported in India. It is considered more infectious than the original variant.

Typical symptoms to care for include a new or worsening cough, fever (at least 38C), shortness of breath, sore throat, sneezing and runny nose, and / or temporary loss of smell.

“Some people may present with atypical symptoms, with or without typical symptoms. These include the onset of fever, diarrhea, headache, myalgia (muscle aches), nausea / vomiting, confusion / irritability.”

In Australia, the state of Victoria is trying to track down a “mystery case” at a nursing home in Melbourne.

On Sunday, there were two cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation and none in the community in this country.

One of the confirmed cases traveled from Lebanon and came out positive on the 10th day.

The other case traveled from Saudi Arabia and came out positive on day zero.

This brought the total number of active cases in New Zealand to 16.

Victoria health authorities are “extremely concerned” about a new mystery case of Covid-19.

One of five new Covid state cases today was a worker at a nursing home in west Melbourne.

Health authorities were trying to determine how the female healthcare worker at Arcare Maidstone, who lives in Altona, caught the virus.

She was asymptomatic and wore a mask when she worked shifts Wednesday and Thursday at the nursing home.

“The positive case of care for the elderly is an extreme concern for us,” test commander Jeroen Weimar told reporters today.

“This is our most vulnerable and sensitive environment.”

On Thursday, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced that New Zealand’s travel bubble with Victoria would be banned for another seven days.

This means that people will not be able to travel between the two countries without the need for quarantine until at least 7.58pm on Friday, June 4th.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that 4,626 people flew from Melbourne Airport to New Zealand between May 20-25, compared to an initial estimate of 5,000 passengers.

However, 89 people from Melbourne have not yet been found following an order to take a Covid test and self-isolate.

Less than half of the 4626 persons identified were tested and returned a negative result.