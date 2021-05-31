I spoke about the rights of Goa, says PTR Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan on the charge of insult | Coimbatore News





COIMBATORE: State Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan dismissed Goas Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho’s claim that he insulted the people of Goa during the GST council meeting held two days ago and refused to apologize.

In a statement Sunday, PTR said it instead strongly defended Goa’s rights. I do not need to apologize to the people of Goa. I have done you no harm. In fact, I strongly advocate the governments of your just state, he said.

PTR, however, said he expresses his condolences to the Goans for having such a person as Godinho as minister. I also accuse the Goa CM of committing an offense against Goan citizens and the GST council by appointing him (Godinho) to represent your state, he said.

Godinho had claimed on Saturday that PTR had insulted Goa by calling it a small state and demonstrating an attitude of big brother during the GST council meeting chaired by union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman last Thursday. He should apologize to the people of Goa, Godinho had said.

In a sharp response to the allegation, PTR said he wanted to set the record straight and counter Godinho’s unfounded lies. PTR said his actions were based on two long-held positions in the CPD. First, the one-vote model of the GST council was essentially unfair, which is in line with the principle of proportional representation. Second, the model of federal government, which shifts power from the Center to the lowest level. Every statement I made during the meeting was in line with these two principles, even when they resulted in the loss of future revenue for TN, he said. PTR said there was no item on the agenda regarding Goa and so he could not have voted at all against the state.

Meanwhile, TNCC President KS Alagiri backed state governments’ opposition to one state – a council voting system – and accused the Center of partisan access to states run by opposition parties.







