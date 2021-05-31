Rep. Michael McCaul, senior Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, calls the origin of Covid-19 ‘the worst concealment in human history’

“You know, I think he’s more likely than to get out of the lab. More likely accidentally,” McCaul Jake Tapper told CNN in the “State of the Union” without providing evidence to support his claim. “This is the worst concealment in human history we have seen resulting in 3.5 million deaths, creating an economic devastation across the globe.”
The comments from McCaul follow a directive from President Joe Biden ordering the intelligence community to redouble its efforts to investigate the origin of the coronavirus pandemic and report to it within 90 days. A U.S. intelligence report found some researchers at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology fell ill in November 2019 and had to be hospitalized.
Other lawmakers have also called for answers regarding the origin of the virus, and members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, which has long been investigating the origins of the pandemic, held a classified conference on the issue earlier this month, according to a source familiar with The Case. The source declined to say whether the intelligence report citing the hospitalized researchers was discussed during the conference.
A heated debate has erupted over whether the virus escaped from a lab in Wuhan or originated in the wild. Initially, prominent scientists publicly ridiculed the so-called laboratory leak theory – embraced by then-President Donald Trump and his allies – as a conspiracy theory, and the intelligence community issued a rare public statement in late April 2020 claiming that it “also agrees with the broad scientific consensus that the Covid-19 virus was not man-made or genetically modified.”
“But as of March 27, 2020, the Defense Intelligence Agency – which is home to one of the most powerful scientific cells in the intelligence community – in a classified assessment reported by Newsweek found that it was possible that the virus had appeared.” accidentally “due to” unsafe laboratory practices “.
Avril Haines, Director of National Intelligence, also testified last month that US intelligence agencies still do not know “exactly where, when or how the Covid-19 virus was first transmitted” in China, but remain focused on two main theories. that “it came naturally from human contact with infected animals or was a laboratory accident.”
And the Chinese government’s lack of transparency and limited data sharing have also hampered the intelligence community’s ability to fully investigate the theory of laboratory leaks. The U.S. and Britain last week called on China to take part in a second phase of a World Health Organization inquiry into the pandemic’s origins, but China responded that its role in the investigation was “over”.
