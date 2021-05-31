Adjust Britain? Critics question Johnson’s main plans





London (AP) Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to build a national flag to travel the world’s oceans promoting British trade and investment. But critics are suggesting he is the one who is at sea. Johnson announced his plans over the weekend, saying the ship would be the first of its kind and would reflect the UK’s status as a large, independent maritime trade nation. Every aspect of the ship, from its construction to the businesses it displays on board, will represent and promote the best of the British a clear and powerful symbol of our commitment to being an active player on the world stage, he said in a statement. While Johnson did not put a price on the ship, British media reported it would cost around milion 200 million ($ 233 million). The project goes back to an earlier golden age, where the royal yacht projected the grandeur of the Empire when Britain ruled the waves. This is exactly the problem, according to Peter Ricketts, a retired diplomat and independent member of the House of Lords. “I think the fact that no other country has a ship like this is because the idea is now very old and there are more modern ways to introduce Britain’s high-tech face to the world,” he said in an interview with BBC In addition, Ricketts said, if Britain needs a flagship it already has an HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier. The 3 3 billion ($ 3.5 billion) ship was christened in 2014. The Independent, an online publication, presented the proposal, accompanying its story about the announcement with a video of Johnson and a visiting EU official climbing into a rowboat and rowing around a pond. Johnson said the bidding process for the contract to build the ship would begin later this year and the ship will enter service sometime in the next four years. The ship, which will be crewed by the Royal Navy, can travel to international ports along with the prime minister’s visits, provide a venue for international summits and trade fairs, Johnson said. The opposition Labor Party suggested that taxpayers’ money could be better spent. We want to see public money used for targeted investments in a green economic recovery, resources for our service (National Health Service) and support for families to succeed, said legislator Bridget Phillipson. If this ship is to be part of a genuine plan for the future of Britains, the government must clearly define how it will increase trade, jobs and growth in every corner of our country. The last royal yacht, the HMS Britannia, was deactivated in 1997. It visited more than 600 ports in 135 countries during its 44 years of service. Copyright © 2021 All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.







