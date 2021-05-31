Open lies, no need to apologize: TN Minister Thiaga Rajan strikes again at Goa minister over GST Council quarrel

Tamil Nadu Palanivel Finance Minister Thiaga Rajan has said there is no need to apologize to Goa. (PTI)

A day after Goa Minister Mauvin Godinho asked Tamil Finance Minister Nadu Palanivel Thiaga Rajan to apologize during the GST Council meeting, the DMK leader responded, saying he did no harm to the Goa people and there is no need to apologize.

Palanivel Thiaga Rajan has said that there was no need to apologize to the people of Goa and that DMK and the Tamil Nadu government have always stood for the rights of state governments, including Goa and this was also reflected in the GST meeting.

This comes a day after Goa Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho claimed that his request for preferential treatment to smaller states like Goa in terminating compensation was opposed at the GST Council meeting by Thiaga Ryan and that he should apologized to the people of the people.

As a relatively new entry into public life, I hope to one day achieve the dignified content shown by Amit Mitra, Manpreet Singh Badal and many other Honorable GST Council Ministers in the face of provocation. But today …. I can not let obvious lies and hypocrisy go unanswered, wrote on Twitter Thiaga Rajan.

“I do not need to apologize to the people of Goa because I have not done you any harm. In fact, I have strongly supported the rights of your state government. I do not apologize or expect any thanks for this as the position “It was dictated by my principles of strengthening the rights of states and federalism with extended devolution,” he said in a statement.

Tamil Nadu Minister further claimed that Mauvin Godinho’s claim that he was insulting the Goa people was an unfounded lie.

In his statement, posted on his Twitter account, Thiaga Rajan further said that he was not inclined to get into all the details of the nearly 8-hour talks at the GST meeting to maintain confidentiality.

“There was no agenda item regarding Goa’s intention to impose any interruptions, so I just could not have voted at all for an agenda item that did not exist, let alone vote against it.”

Tamil Nadu Minister further criticized Godinho saying he was too “repetitive” at the meeting.

Godinho had said he and Thiaga Ryan had clashed over state compensation during the GST meeting and demanded the latter apologize for ‘insulting’ the Goa people.

(With entries from PTI)