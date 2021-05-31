Belarus abduction: what international law says about the capture of dissident journalist Roman Protasevich

Here’s what we know: The Ryanair plane carrying dissident Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich was scheduled to fly from Athens to Greece to Vilnius in Lithuania on May 23rd. While in Belarusian airspace, the pilot was ordered to deviate from his route and land in Minsk. On the ground, airport authorities searched the luggage of passengers, checked their identities and arrested at least two of them: Protasevich a prominent opponent of Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko and his girlfriend, law student Sofia Sapega.

But the full details of what happened remain a matter of controversy. Belarusian authorities claim they received an anonymous letter claiming that Hamas had placed a bomb on board and so they had ordered the pilot to land the plane so they could find and destroy the bomb if the report was true.

This claim seems questionable. It is unclear why anyone would decide to notify the Belarusian authorities about the bomb, rather than, for example, the authorities in Greece or Lithuania. When the plane deviated, it was closer to Vilnius than Minsk. If passenger safety were to be the main concern of the Belarusian authorities, they would surely have allowed him to land quickly in Vilnius. Finally, a military aircraft was sent to accompany the Ryanair flight to land at Minsk airport. In the case, no board was found on board.

Legal problems

There are two main legal questions with the actions of Belarus. The first is whether Belarus had the power to divert the plane from its flight path to land in Minsk. Although the facts remain vague, the apparent justification for the interception of the aircraft by a fighter jet was its safety due to a suspected bomb on board.

The method by which Belarus apparently ordered the pilot to make an emergency landing in Minsk could be legally significant. While the 1944 Convention on International Civil Aviation authorized Belarus to order a civilian aircraft flying over its territory to land, Belarus must have had reasonable reasons for doing so. It was also requested that the order be issued in accordance with its published regulations regarding the interception of civil aircraft.

Belarus has yet to prove it has met both requirements: the president of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council is seeking formal explanations and has called an urgent meeting of 36 Council members on May 27 to discuss the incident.

Even if Belarus can show that its aircraft deviation was legal, the ban on Protasevich and Sapega is another matter entirely. Under the ICAO treaties, Flight FR4978 was under the jurisdiction of Poland as the country of registration of the aircraft. The plane was still in flight, even when it was diverted to Minsk. No country has the right to detain suspects on a civilian aircraft for crimes not committed on board that aircraft.

International claims

As far as is currently known, it seems that the Belarusian authorities detained Protasevich and Sapega for alleged crimes that had nothing to do with the flight. To claim their custody, Belarus should have applied to Poland or Lithuania (as Vilnius was the port of destination) for their extradition for alleged crimes in Belarus. For both cases, Poland can file legal claims against Belarus for violating its rights under the ICAO treaties as the flag state of the aircraft.

It is also possible that other countries may seek to sue Belarus before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the grounds that the global civil aviation system is threatened by such actions. There have been similar cases in the past, such as when France arrested a Moroccan charter plane in 1956 to arrest Algerian rebel leaders traveling to a diplomatic conference.

If Protasevich and Sapega were technically banned by the Belarusian authorities in the territory of Poland, as the flag state of the aircraft, then it was potentially protected by the European Convention on Human Rights. Belarus is not a party to that treaty, but Poland is. The detention of Protasevich and Sapega could have violated their right to liberty. Although Poland is not responsible for the arrest of Protasevich and Sapega, it may be in violation of the Convention if it does not exercise due diligence in securing their release.

In a number of cases, the European Court of Human Rights has found that the Convention applies to aircraft and vessels registered in or flying the flag of a Contracting Party. While Poland has issued a strongly formulated public condemnation of Belarus’ actions, calling it state terrorism, it is required to take practical steps within its power, such as diplomatic representations, to secure the release of detainees on the grounds that their detention was illegal

Although the episode has already caused a significant international backlash, it should not be treated as an isolated case. The Belarusian authorities have consistently undermined their rule of law state and the response of the international community has been limited and slow. For example, by May 2021 the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights appointed experts to document episodes of human rights violations, mainly torture, that occurred mainly in August 2020. The response of the international community should be clearly show that violations of international law have consequences.

Kanstantsin Dzehtsiarou is Professor of Human Rights Law at the University of Liverpool and Arman Sarvarian is Professor of Law at the University of Surrey. This article first appeared on Conversation.