Jacinda Ardern, Scott Morrison address China’s controversy: ‘None of us would trade our sovereignty’

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison mark the organization of the FIFA World Cup for women after they met in Queenstown for bilateral talks.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison have downplayed their foreign policy differences and celebrated the “Anzac path” following a bilateral talks meeting in Queenstown.

At a joint news conference this afternoon, Ardern said it was good to meet face to face “and neither of us take it for granted”. She said it had been to the benefit of both countries that they worked closely together at Covid-19.

Ardern acknowledged the Victoria people, who are in their fourth Covid block, saying “we have absolute confidence that it is an obstacle from which you will get out”.

Ardern said the pair discussed climate change, trade and security, and the distribution of vaccines in the Pacific, as well as border management.

New Zealand is also hosting Apec this year – which will be practically held – and she had invited Morrison back to New Zealand for that.

She said they had also discussed deportations and would have differences of opinion from time to time – but the similarities were greater.

Morrison said it was a privilege to be able to visit New Zealand, referring to the “ancient indigenous histories” of both countries.

He said this was even more important as both countries looked to go through “unexplored waters” after Covid-19.

Scott and Jenny Morrison along with Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford at the Arrowtown War Memorial this morning. Photo / Derek Cheng

He said the relationship between him and Ardern made it easier to negotiate issues. “We have followed a very unique Anzac path through Covid-19. We must continue to follow a very Anzac path through the other issues we face.”

He referred to regional security as one of those issues.

The two leaders had agreed to work together to ensure the Pacific Islands receive the necessary vaccines.

Morrison said the economies of New Zealand and Australia had melted closer than they had, at least during his lifetime, due to Covid-19 – partly due to the travel bubble. “While the rest of the world is closed to us.”

He said Australia would support New Zealand over the Apec – saying multilateralism in trade was a key to that even when borders were closed.

Morrison, Ardern in China

Asked if he believed New Zealand had sold its sovereignty to China, Morrison said “no”.

Both countries were trading countries: “Neither of us would trade our sovereignty or our values.”

Ardern said she had not discovered any differences in positions on trade or human rights between her and Morrison. “I really postpone any suggestion that we are not holding a strong stance on these issues.”

She said New Zealand remained very committed to the Five Eyes.

Morrison said there were countries that could seek to undermine national security and try to divide the two countries claiming there were “changes that are not there”, but for a wide range of issues Australia and New Zealand worked together.

He said the broad goal was a “free and open Indo-Pacific, a peaceful Indo-Pacific”.

“Of course the world is insecure, of course the world has risks and tensions, our goal is to alleviate it.”

Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern at the Arrowtown War Memorial service this morning. Photo / Derek Cheng

Asked if New Zealand relied heavily on Australia for defense and security and that was why it was “soft on China”, Ardern said it had already rejected the argument New Zealand was “soft” on China.

“When asked if we rely on others, we take responsibility for ourselves to ensure adequate investment in our defense forces and we bear our weight in security and intelligence.”

However, she said she would also have reliance on others in defense, pointing to exercises such as search and rescue.

Morrison said the countries had interaction in their defense forces, meaning they could act together around the world.

Asked if they would go along with an investigation to find the source of Covid-19 in China, Ardern said it was clear from the start that the World Health Organization’s latest Report was a tranche. “We have long supported and continue to do the work that WHO is doing in trying to find the source of the virus.”

She said the world needs to know how the virus started to better prepare for future pandemics. Morrison said the appointment of former Prime Minister Helen Clark to head the investigation had pleased Australia.

“Importers’s important that we understand this for global health. That is why this process is so important and why it should not be hindered.”

Travel bubble in the Pacific

In a wide Pacific bubble, which would include the Pacific Islands, Ardern said both countries were eager to expand the bubble where it was safe to do so.

However, this would be a “very high bar”. No country wanted to give up its ‘safe’ status and at least while vaccination was low, that would not change.

“They are most likely our Pacific neighbors we both look forward to.”

Morrison acknowledged, stressing that safety was essential. “We are very aware of the health risk to our Pacific family as well as to Australia and New Zealand.”

Regarding whether Christchurch terrorist should be deported to Australia, Ardern said this was a decision for the future and it would be guided by the feelings of the community.

She said she had not yet had any formal consultation on the matter, but the unofficial reaction she had had was that he should serve his sentence in New Zealand.

“At this stage, I am not revealing any strong desire from the community for it to change.”

Asked about Suhayra Aden, a former Australian-NZ dual citizen alleged by Turkish authorities to be an Islamic State terrorist who had been stripped of her Australian citizenship, Morrison said he and Ardern had discussed the issue, but he stayed close to the Australian movement.

“The rules, the laws of Australia, regarding criminal acts by those who commit them in Australia in violation of our laws, are expelled.”

Ardern said Morrison was well aware of her views on the issue – having publicly criticized her in the past.

‘Common threats’

Earlier, Morrison said New Zealand and Australia face “common threats” to the Indo-Pacific region’s regional security.

“We have some very serious times in which we are living, not only from a health point of view, but obviously from a regional security perspective,” Morrison said in his opening remarks at the Queenstown bilateral talks with Ardern.

“I really appreciate the personal relationship and the direct dialogue we have had. This will only continue because we have common challenges. There are common threats.”

Morrison did not name China.

“We all have a great interest in securing a world that favors freedom and a free and open Indo-Pacific.

“The broader issue of a free and open Indo-Pacific is something that Australia and New Zealand feel very strongly about and working with genuine partners around the world – the US and the UK, in it. all over Europe, Japan, India.

“With those issues all on the table today, we need to move on and move on with it.”

Ardern used her opening words to emphasize the closeness of the transtasman relationship.

“Your grandfather saluting from Ashburton, my great grandfather from Sydney, Clarke’s grandmother from Perth – when we talk about Australia and New Zealand being family, being whnau, we actually understand it literally as much as we understand it symbolically. . “

She said how the region opens up to the world amid a continuing pandemic will be a topic of discussion.

“Expecting our people to maintain their security but also for economic reasons to reopen to the world is a challenge we both face.

“And there is no other leader in the world with whom I can have that conversation … we value so much our ability to work with those problems together.”

Morrison and Ardern had free and frank talks one-on-one before the bilateral meeting, which includes a number of officials from both sides.

Wreath-laying ceremony

This morning, Morrison, his wife Jenny, Ardern, and Clark Gayford attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Arrowtown War Memorial.

Morrison was asked if the transtasman relationship was at a low ebb, and replied, “No, not at all.”

Last night, 60 Minutes Australia portrayed New Zealand as putting business ahead of court in its stance on China, which has set trade tariffs that have cost Australia at least $ 49 billion.

Ardern used its media this morning to show the joint statements New Zealand and Australia had issued criticizing China’s treatment of Uighur Muslims and its controversial changes it made to Hong Kong’s electoral system.

She also highlighted New Zealand’s decision to be a third party in an Australia-China barley trade dispute.

Last night Ardern told a business reception about the importance of New Zealand’s “family ties” with Australia to counter China’s growing influence in the Pacific.

“In this increasingly complex geo-strategic environment, family is very important and Australia, you are family.”