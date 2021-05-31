‘PDM without teeth without PPP, ANP’ – Gazeta





LAHORE: PPP downplays the importance of the opposition alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement, without it also the Awami National Party (ANP). The value of the PDM will be no more than a WhatsApp group without PPP and ANP, the party’s parliamentary leader in the Punjab Assembly, Hassan Murtaza, said on Sunday. The PDM, during its May 29 meeting in Islamabad, formally expelled both opposition parties from its site even though alliance chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was authorized to withdraw the decision after contacting the leadership of both parties. Mr Murtaza wondered why the PDM meeting did not discuss the resignations of its MPs from all elected chambers, an issue that PPP had opposed. He demanded that those who had sought an explanation from PPP [on violation of PDM discipline in Senate polls] should explain their position not to resign from assemblies. The PPP leader said the double standards of the two parties (PML-N and JUI-F) in the opposition alliance were weakening the PDM’s fight against the government. Criticizing the PTI government for its misguided policies, the PPP leader feared that a further rise in drug prices could lead to some human tragedy. He said his party would give the government a tough time during the next budget session and it would defend the rights of the masses as its leadership in parliament was the only hope of the people of inflation. Meanwhile, Punjab PPP leaders, including Aslam Gill and Usman Malik, have warned PML-N and JUI-F not to offer advice to them. In a joint statement, they said those who saw rifts in their parties were advising PPP on what to do. Published in Agim, 31 May 2021

