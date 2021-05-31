Another case of black mushrooms in Kolkata; West Bengal number now at 24 | Kolkata News





KOLKATA: One more case of mucormycosis or black fungus was detected in Kolkata on Sunday by SSKM state hospital, bringing the total number of black fungus cases to 24 across the state. Four other suspected cases that have not yet passed confirmatory tests were also reported in Swasthya Bhawan on Sunday, two of them were from SSKM Hospital. The number of mucormycosis deaths stands at three in Bengal.

Even when four cases of black fungus were first reported in the state on May 14, all four patients were from neighboring Bihar and Jharkhand who had come to seek medical attention in Bengal. All four patients recovered from Covid had undergone treatment in their respective states.

The first confirmed case of a patient from the state surfaced on May 22, when a 62-year-old man was discovered by mail the Covid-19 fungal infection from a private hospital. Two other cases were reported by Bankura Sammilani Medical College (BSMCH) on the same day. After that, 21 more cases were confirmed within a period of eight days as these five were confirmed only on Saturday, including three from the Command Hospital, according to health department sources.

We received the report of a new case from SSKM Hospital on Sunday taking the cumulative number of affected mucormycosis to 24 in the state. We also received the report of four other new suspected cases from three hospitals which brought the number of suspected cases to 33. No further deaths and thus the number of remains remains three, said Ajay Chakraborty, director, health services.

Of the four suspected cases, two patients are from Kolkata while each from Birbhum and Uttar Dinajpur.

Sources in the health department said among the 24 cases, some have nothing to do with Covid but all are highly diabetic.

Due to the increase in cases of mucormycosis in some other states, the Bengal government had formed a committee of experts even before the first case was discovered in the state. The health department had also identified SSKM Hospital as the hub center for treating black fungus cases while the BSMC and North Bengal Medical College became regional facilities.

All medical colleges and county hospitals have been asked to set up their own teams to treat patients with mucormycosis because the treatment involves a multidisciplinary team and so they can refer patients to the top and regional centers if they do not have such teams, said a health department official.







