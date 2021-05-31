Let the bodies pile up: Cummings’ testimony proves critics are right

If the last year and a half has been a dark crime thriller, this week was the moment when the evil villain explains in unbearable detail how he (or in this case his boss) committed mass murder.

Dominic Cummings, the former top adviser to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has confirmed almost all of the left-wing arguments in his seven-hour evidence regarding the pandemic treatment given at a joint parliamentary committee meeting on 26 May. He confirmed: that the UK government cared more about the effects of the virus on profit rates than on people’s lives; that setting priorities for business survival meant that none of the infrastructure required to save lives was properly deployed; that Johnson was willing to let the troops pile up; and that, despite all the stereotypes about the individualism and greed of working-class people, a sense of collective responsibility for public health was prevalent, in fact the Johnson government eventually had to factor in its calculations.

Until last November, Cummings was one of the most powerful people in the UK. He had access to every major government meeting on the pandemic. He explained that, from day one, Not only the Prime Minister, but many other people thought that the real danger is not the health risk, but the overreaction to him and the economy. The Prime Minister said throughout February and the first half of March The real danger here is not this new swine flu thing, that the reaction to it will hurt the economy.

By March 5, 2020, according to Cummings, the logic was; obviously pubs and minority closures, leisure closures and all that would not be closed. One month later, 5,871 people had died from COVID-19. The public health system was so overloaded by the large number of cases that patients were treated in hospital car parks. More than 127,768 have died so far.

And yet, for months, herd immunity was the main strategy pursued by the UK government. Cummings told the investigation on the 12th [of March] were sitting in the office of the prime minister. We were talking about the herd immunity plan. The Cabinet Secretary said, Prime Minister, you should go on TV tomorrow and explain to the people the herd’s immunity plan and that it is like the old sheep parties.

Let tear was the official opinion. Basically, the logic of the official plan by the Department of Health was that this disease would spread, Cummings described. It was seen as an inevitability. But it was not inevitable. Focusing on business needs meant that very real measures that could have gone out of power were not adequately introduced or planned.

As Cummings repeatedly pointed out, a blockage could have been imposed much earlier. But that’s not all: border controls could also have been implemented, the NHS could have been provided with far more resources, and aid could have been given to those in need of isolation. Instead, the Department of Health was downing the fans because the price was listed and proper compensation was not provided to support the isolation of people because both in testing and in defense, there was no plan. When it came to protecting the elderly, Cummings revealed, Not only did he not have a plan, but many people in the cabinet office said we should not have a plan. We should not have a helpline because it all just fills up.

Since Cummings testified, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has admitted that some hospital patients with COVID-19 were left free in care homes. Between March and June 2020, about 20,000 people reportedly died from the virus in care homes.

Even after the first block, Johnson was angry at the thought of having another. I should have been the mayor of gorge and kept the beaches open, the prime minister joked, according to Cummings.

Early decisions about the pandemic were based on assumptions about the willingness of working-class people to cooperate. One of the critical things, explained Cummings, which was completely wrong in all the official opinion in SAGE [Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies] and at the Department of Health in February, March, the British public will not accept a blockage. Secondly, the British public will not accept what was thought of as a kind of tracking system and traces of East Asian style and the violation of freedom around this … These two assumptions were completely central to the official plan and were both, of course, completely wrong.

Unlike the rich and powerful for whom the economy is a priority, working-class people have and have demonstrated an appreciation of what is in the collective good. They have a basic sense of solidarity. Even decades of neoliberalism, with its ideological focus on the individual, have not been able to extinguish this. Eventually, the government had to take this fact into account.

The first decision to block was the result of a recognition that, if the government refuses to introduce a block, the Public will be blocked because they will understand that there will be no NHS for anyone. It will be a dead end, whatever happens.

It was this understanding that later led the government to introduce schemes to encourage people to go out and spend money. The Eat Out To Help Out scheme, which started in August 2020, gave people financial incentives to spend money on hospitality businesses. This scheme contributed to another increase in cases, to another case of sacrificing public health for the good of business.

Cummings’ testimony justifies the main arguments of the socialist left during the pandemic. The large number of deaths was not inevitable, but a consequence of putting profits before lives. And the social responsibility and solidarity that working-class people have demonstrated during the pandemic shows that a genuine democratic society could do a better job of protecting people from COVID-19 than a criminal-led one like Johnson.