Sri Lanka will sue shipowners in Singapore for marine pollution – Newspaper

NEGOMBO: Sri Lankan authorities on Sunday said they would sue the owners of a cargo carrier registered in Singapore, which has burned for 11 consecutive days off the west coast islands and caused some of the worst marine pollution ever.

Police said a criminal investigation had also been launched into the blazes aboard the MV X-Press Pearl, which contained 25 tonnes of nitric acid and a large quantity of plastic raw materials.

The intense fire, which is still burning in the back of the ship 186 meters (610 feet), has destroyed most of the cargo, some of which also fell into the Indian Ocean.

Tons of microplastic granules have flooded the famous beaches of South Asian countries, forcing a fishing ban and causing fears of ecological destruction.

The Sri Lankan Marine Environment Protection Authority said it met with Attorney General Sanjaya Rajaratnam on Sunday to plan legal action against the ship’s owners, its crew, and insurers.

We have gone through the details and will take action against those responsible, MEPA President Dharshani Lahandapura told reporters in Colombo.

She said they were, however, still to make an environmental damage assessment, but she believed it was the worst marine pollution Sri Lanka has ever suffered.

Sri Lankan navy chief Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne, who was also in Sunday talks with the islands’ chief prosecutor, said the Pearl X-Press was still on fire but the flames were now under control.

It will take several more days to completely extinguish the fire, Ulugetenne said, adding that his assessment was that there was no risk of the ship wrecking.

But he ruled out withdrawing from Sri Lankan waters until the fire was completely extinguished and experts examined the ship for any structural weaknesses.

International rescue firm SMIT is leading the effort to put out the blaze and is being assisted by the Sri Lankan Navy and Indian Coast Guard.

The three-month-old ship was heading to Colombo from Gujarat, India. She had previously visited Qatar and Dubai and had to go to Malaysia and Singapore after calling in Colombo.

The 25-member crew, who have already been evacuated from the ship, will be questioned on Monday, police said.

Authorities said last week that they believed the fire was caused by a nitric acid leak of which the crew had been aware since May 11th.

The captain and crew were in quarantine, but health authorities have told us we can interrogate them from tomorrow, said Ajith Rohana, a police spokeswoman.

We have already sent samples of polluted seawater and waste incinerated from the ship for a forensic report. The shipowners, X-Press Feeders, said the hull remained intact and there was no damage to its fuel tanks.

Fishermen have been stopped from the coastline 80 kilometers (50 miles) where thousands of plastic pellets have been washed away, sparking a massive clean-up effort.

Fisheries Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said the government will compensate them for their expected losses.

At least 4,500 fishermen were affected at the fishing and resort resort of Negombo, officials from the Roman Catholic Church in the area said on Saturday as they prayed for financial help.

Priest Sujeewa Athukorale said he was also afraid of the reduced demand for seafood from the area due to fears of pollution.

Published in Agim, 31 May 2021