Pakistan contracted an Indian variant in Gulf – Gazeta
ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) on Sunday released details of the only confirmed Pakistani infected with the Indian variant of Covid-19.
On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Monday (today), during which the situation of the virus will be in the country and the progress of the steps taken to control its spread is discussed. .
In addition, 56 patients contracted the dreaded virus and 2,697 others became infected in the last 24 hours after over seven million vaccines were administered nationwide.
The NCOC shared details of the Pakistani citizen who had contracted the Indian type and claimed that effective control and quarantine for international travelers had prevented secondary infections of the variant (B.1.617.2).
In a statement, it was informed that according to details shared by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the variant was discovered in an asymptomatic Pakistani individual aged 39, who was a resident of Azad Kashmir and had returned from a Gulf country.
The case was settled through an established review system for international achievements when it landed on May 8 and showed a quick positive test conducted at the airport. Under standard operating procedures (SOPs), he was quarantined at a government facility where additional tests (PCR) confirmed the presence of the Indian variant. However, the individual had only mild symptoms during the quarantine period and was allowed to go home after fully recovering and after completing the mandatory isolation with further advice, according to medical protocols, the statement said.
She further said that the investigative team tracked down his family and contacts in his residence district and took their samples, which were returned negatively.
The NIH team is further tracing its potential contacts during air travel to rule out the possibility of infections, the statement added.
Evaluating the effective control and isolation system in place for international travelers, the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) has urged airlines to strictly enforce passenger PSVs, including a mandatory lab report from a laboratory. authentic from the country of origin, adding that the ministry had further encouraged the public to strictly observe the precautions advised to stay protected from the risks around them.
Meanwhile, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, who also chairs the NCOC, said on Saturday: “We have asked Prime Minister Khan to chair the NCC meeting on Monday as we want to take vaccination to the next level. So far over 11.4 million people have registered themselves. Previously all official machinery federal and provincial governments, the National Institutes of Health, the National Disaster Management Authority, hospitals and the district administration were involved in vaccination. Now we want to involve the whole nation to speed up the inoculation process and achieve herd immunity as soon as possible.
In a tweet Sunday, Mr. Umar said: We at NCOC are committed to continuing our relentless efforts to overcome the challenge until the nation is safe from this virus. With the help of the nation and the blessings of Allah, Insha Allah Pakistan will succeed #PakistanTacklesCorona.
On the other hand, NHS ministry spokesman Sajid Shah said the government had a plan to use all vaccines in accordance with the guidelines presented by the committee of experts. He urged people to use the first available vaccine as they all offered protection against serious diseases almost 100 percent.
The NCOC found that 383,955 people were vaccinated on May 29, with a total of 7,093,803 doses administered.
The data further showed that 2,697 cases and 56 deaths were reported in a single day. The number of active cases was recorded at 58,878 of which 464 were in the ventilator and 4,331 were admitted to various hospitals.
Published in Agim, 31 May 2021
