West African leaders suspend Mountain from regional coup bloc

Bah N’Daw, right, has been sworn in in the office of transition president, and Assimi Goita, left, is the leader of the junta that staged the August 18, 2020 coup.

West African leaders suspended Mali from their regional bloc for what they said was a coup last week, Ghana’s foreign minister said after an urgent meeting to address the political crisis in Mali.

The bloc, the Economic Community of West African States, “is concerned about the security implications of West Africa because of the continuing uncertainty brought about by the political upheavals in that country,” said Foreign Minister Shirley Attorkor Botchwey.

At the end of their summit, the leaders of the ECOWAS member states demanded that the Malian authorities immediately release former caretaker President Bah N’Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane, who are being held under house arrest.

In their statement, the leaders condemned the arrests by the Mali army, which they said violated the mediation steps agreed last September, a month after a coup led by the same man who has now regained power in Mali. , Assimi Goita.

ECOWAS also called for a new civilian prime minister to be appointed immediately, a new inclusive government to be formed and the 18-month transition of power leading up to the February 2022 elections to take place, saying a monitoring mechanism would be put in place to this was ensured

In addition, the statement said, the head of the transitional government, the deputy prime minister and the prime minister should under no circumstances be candidates in the presidential elections scheduled for February 27th.

ECOWAS urged all international partners, including the African Union, the United Nations and the European Union, to continue to support the successful implementation of the transition in Mali.

The Heads of State expressed “strong and deep concern about the current crisis in Mali, which is approaching the last half of the agreed transition period, in the context of security challenges related to the ongoing terrorist attacks and the Covid Pandemic. 19 with terrible socio-economic impacts, “the statement said.

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo opened the summit in Accra on Sunday, saying ECOWAS should “remain committed to supporting the people of Mali to find a peaceful solution and restore democracy and stability in the country”.

Mali’s constitutional court named Goita as the head of the West African nation government a few days after he took power by ousting the president and prime minister and forcing their resignations. Their arrests last Monday by the military took place hours after a new cabinet was appointed that left out two major military leaders. The court said Goita would take on the responsibilities of interim president “to lead the transition process to its completion”.

The interim president and ousted prime minister was appointed after the August 2020 coup led by Goita. The military coup against then-President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita led to mediations by ECOWAS also led by former Nigerian leader Goodluck Jonathan. The transitional government was formed with Goita as interim vice president. Elections would be held in February and March 2022.

After taking power, Goita assured that elections would still be held, although it was not clear what part the military would play in government.

The international community, including the African Union, has condemned the seizure of power. The UN Security Council has said that the resignations of N’Daw and Ouan were forced. The US has already withdrawn its support of the security force and other bodies, including the EU and France, are threatening sanctions.

Goita has justified his actions by saying that there were disagreements within the transitional government and that he was not advised, according to the transitional statute, when the new Cabinet was elected.

Akufo-Addo said on Sunday that ECOWAS was committed “to the peaceful transition in Mali, with the fundamental goal of restoring democratic government, and working for the stability of Mali and our region.”

He acknowledged that the ouster of the government on May 14 by the caretaker Prime Minister was troubling, and that the re-appointment of the new government on May 24 before the arrests “generated considerable tension between various groups, especially the military, as well as former defense ministers and they were certainly not appointed again. “

Goita attended the summit after being named interim president by the court. Presidents Umaro Sissou Embalo of Guinea Bissau, Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone, Alassane Outtara of Ivory Coast, Adama Barrow of Gambia and Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria were also present, along with presidents from Burkina Faso, Niger, Togo and Liberia.

The heads of state called for the immediate implementation of all decisions taken on Sunday. Jonathan is expected to return to Mali within the week to “engage stakeholders in these decisions”.