DRC: After deadly volcanic eruptions and earthquakes, action against hunger to provide life-saving services – Democratic Republic of Congo





Tens of thousands of people are fleeing the city of Goma in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) following the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo volcano and ongoing earthquakes. At least 31 people have died and 20,000 have lost their homes. The main water supply pipeline in Goma was hit by lava, depriving more than 500,000 people of safe and clean drinking water. “Many people are now homeless and without enough food to eat or clean water to drink,” said Benjamin Viénot. Action Against HungerDRC Country Director, who was in Goma at the time of the blast. “Once it is safe to resume operations in the area, we will provide clean drinking water to as many people as we can, as well as hygienic education to prevent the resurgence of cholera and other deadly water diseases. “We will also provide psychological support for those who have lost their homes or family members.” The action against hunger is preparing to provide 10 liters per day of drinking water per person for over 20,000 people through water transport trucks and community water management committees. Water chlorination and chlorine residue control levels will be performed continuously. The organization will train community health workers in healthy hygiene practices so that they can support their neighbors in preventing outbreaks of disease. Mental health support will also be provided to vulnerable people in distress in both individual and group settings, as there may be a direct link between mental health and hunger. More than 3.2 million people live in North Kivu province, where Goma is located, and more than 350,000 people in the area faced a food crisis before the volcanic eruption. There are currently concerns about additional earthquakes, another possible volcanic eruption, and the potential that instability could release a methane pocket under Lake Kivu, which surrounds Goma. His release is likely to result in a very high number of deaths and significant health impacts for survivors. “We are very concerned about the people of Goma now and we will do everything we can to help,” said Viénot, whose team in Action Against Hunger has been working in DRC since 1996, offering a range of services from emergency food programs to water, sanitation and hygiene support. Spokespersons available.

Media contact: Meril Cullinan, [email protected] Action Against Hunger is the global hunger specialist and leader in a global movement that aims to end life-threatening hunger for good during our lifetime. For more than 40 years, the humanitarian and development organization has been on the front line, treating and preventing hunger in nearly 50 countries. It served more than 17 million people in 2019 alone.

