International
The Nepali billionaire says Nepal underestimated his second Covid wave
Health workers wearing protective suits sprayed children with disinfectant during a nationwide blockade imposed by the government as a preventative measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus, on a deserted road in Kathmandu on May 3, 2020.
Prakash Mathema | AFP | Getty Images
Nepal underestimated its second wave of Covid-19 infections and should step up its efforts to address the crisis, Nepali billionaire Binod Chaudhary said last week. The country should also not hold its elections until the situation stabilizes, he said.
“I have to admit, we probably underestimated, as a nation, the intensity of the second wave,” he told CNBC’s “Street Signs Asia” on Friday.
The South Asian country’s Covid cases rose in April and continued to record new record highs in May.
As of May 30, Nepal has reported 557,124 coronavirus infections and 7,272 deaths, according to data from local health authorities.
The situation is similar to what is being played in neighboring India, which has the second highest number of cases in the world.
Chaudhary, chairman of the Nepal-based CG Global Corp., said the first wave was quite bad and the country was “crippled” for about three months, although it managed to recover.
“This time, it’s worse,” he said.
Health care system
Nepal’s medical system is under great pressure, with a lack of oxygen, fans and intensive care beds, he said.
World Bank data show that in 2018, Nepal had only 0.749 doctors per 1,000 people. This is lower than 0.857 in India and 2,812 in MB in the same year.
Inoculations in Nepal have been disrupted by supplies and only about 2.25% of the country’s 29 million people have been fully vaccinated, according to our World Data.
“We were counting in India,” Chaudhary said.
India is a manufacturing center for vaccines and has donated pictures to neighboring countries. Nepal also bought doses, but India cut exports in February to give priority to domestic demand.
“We are looking for other sources of supply,” he said. “We need to step up all our efforts quickly.”
This place must be kept safe and protected.
Binod chaudhary
CG Corp Global
He added that CG Corp Global has mobilized its network and is helping to bring oxygen and fan to Nepal. The nonprofit arm of the company has donated about $ 1 million to help treat the health emergency.
Chaudhary called on the world to “give special emphasis to countries such as Nepal” when it comes to vaccines.
“This place must be kept safe and protected,” he said. Nepal shares a border with India and China and is “strategically set but small,” he said, predicting the problem would be resolved “very soon”.
Various nations have sent aid in the form of medical devices and personal protective equipment. China ka reportedly donated 800,000 doses of its vaccine developed at Sinopharm in Nepal.
General elections in November
Chaudhary, who is a member of parliament in opposition, said he wants all parties to put Covid-related challenges first and try to make Nepal safe.
“Alas, it is not so,” he said. Nepal’s parliament was dissolved in December, but the move was overturned after the Supreme Court ruled it unconstitutional.
On May 22, however, President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved parliament and called for elections in November. Reuters reported that the opposition Nepal Congress party said it would launch a political and legal fight against the dissolution.
Most opposition parties consider the time unacceptable, Chaudhary said. It must be maintained when the health and economic situation of the country returns to the right path, he said.
That could happen in less than six months, but only if vaccines and medical equipment are provided for Nepal, he predicted.
As issues continue to grow, Chaudhary said the call for elections is ironic and unfortunate.
“While the house is burning, we are still fighting (for) who will sleep in the master bedroom.”
