Ardern and Morrison pose united front in China, warning those seeking to divide us | Asia Pacific

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned that there are those who want to divide us, during a press conference with his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern, which focused on how the two countries treat China.

Leaders stressed unity in the face of growing Beijing regional influence, and Morrison said any force trying to destroy the partnership would not succeed.

The question of how to respond to China’s rise and the perceived differences in the two countries’ approaches dominated the comments of the two prime ministers in their first personal conversations since the beginning of the pandemic. Speaking to the press in Queenstown, New Zealand on Monday, Ardern and Morrison tried to present a united front over China and international trade and security issues.

I have no doubt there will be those seeking to undermine the security of Australia and New Zealand by trying to create points of change that are not there, Morrison said.

He said the direct personal relationship between him and Ardern will only continue because we have common challenges. There are common threats.

While initial comments for those seeking to share were made in response to questions about China, Morrison would not comment if he was referring to the country directly. People are always trying to share New Zealand, across the country, he said.

Ardern was forced to defend New Zealand’s position, which has been characterized in the Australian press as soft or cozy as far as Beijing. [I] she directly and forcefully rejects the claim that NZ is doing something other than taking a very principled position on human rights issues, on trade issues as they relate to China, she said.

At no point in our discussions today did I discover any change in our relative positions on the importance of maintaining a very strong and principled perspective

Morrison responded with a no-nonsense when asked if New Zealand had sold its soul to China. Australia and New Zealand are trading nations, but neither of us would ever trade our sovereignty or our values, he said.

Ardern said the two countries were broadly positioned in the same place in key human rights and trade policy statements. New Zealand has joined Australia in a number of key statements that raise concerns about China’s behavior in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, but its stance has been interpreted as more lenient across Tasman. In April, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said New Zealand was uncomfortable extending its call to the Five Eyes alliance with Australia, Canada, the UK and the US beyond intelligence issues, to broader policy statements. This attitude has led some to call New Zealand the weak alliance.

But Ardern rejected the proposal that New Zealand staying in the Five Eyes network could be degraded. The answer to that question is no, she said.

We have a responsibility to ourselves to ensure adequate investment in our defense forces – and equally, to bear our weight as a member of the intelligence and security community.

Referring to the strong historical ties of the two allies, Morrison said the two nations had carved out a unique Anzac route through Covid-19 and should also continue to follow an Anzac route through other issues.

Morrison had opened talks with brief comments referring to regional pressures created by China. The broader Indo-Pacific issue and a free and open Indo-Pacific is something Australia and New Zealand feel very strongly about, he said. We all have a keen interest in securing a world that favors freedom and a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The Indo-Pacific includes the disputed South China Sea, where China has increased its military presence and sand by throwing island construction into small atolls to create larger islands that can host military bases. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations has said these efforts could undermine peace, security and stability in the region. The Australian Army is actively patrolling the South China Sea and in May, New Zealand Defense Minister Peeni Henare said the countries’ navy would join a British tour of the Indo-Pacific and South China Sea flotilla. later this year.

Asked directly about the possibility of conflict with China over the South China Sea or Taiwan, Morrison replied that the world is characterized by increased strategic competition between the United States and China, but that competition does not need to lead to increased likelihood of conflict.

Both Australia and New Zealand depend heavily on China for trade. China accounts for about 30% of New Zealand exports and $ 3.3 billion of total trade. China is also Australia’s largest export market, but over the past year, it has been marred by a deteriorating relationship between Canberra and Beijing in a trade war that cost Australia about $ 47.7 billion last year.

Also on the table was New Zealand’s frustration with Australia’s 501 policy of deporting citizens who commit a crime even if they have lived in Australia for most of their lives. Politics has been a bitter point between the two nations, Mahuta said. In the latest series of talks between the two leaders, Ardern publicly rebuked Morrison for politics. Don’t deport your people and your problems, she said.

This year, Ardern said she had once again made clear New Zealand’s stance on deportations. The issue appears to be in a stalemate, with no move from Australia.

Despite those disagreements, Ardern also went on to emphasize the ties between the two nations, saying that when we talk about Australia and New Zealand being families, beings family [the Mori word for extended family], we actually have the word for it literally as far as we understand it symbolically.

As with any family, we will have our changes from time to time, but those changes are still undertaken in the spirit of openness and ultimately friendship. We are much bigger than our differences she taught us last year, she said.

The pair took a moment to pose with football jerseys for the upcoming Fifa women’s cup.