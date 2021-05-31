Vietnam unveils suspected new variant of coronavirus that is a hybrid of UK and Indian species





“A new variant of the coronavirus with features from existing Indian and British variants was discovered in Vietnam for the first time,” Vietnam Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long told a national news conference on Saturday.

The Southeast Asian country was held up as a prime example in virus content thanks to an aggressive early passenger screening strategy at airports and a strict quarantine and monitoring program.

But since the end of April, Vietnam has reported a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases. Nearly half of the 6,396 confirmed infections were reported in the past month alone, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

It is not clear whether the new suspected variant is behind the sudden rise in infections. If it is, it may suggest that it is more transmissible.

“The fourth wave of Covid-19 in Vietnam involved infections in industrial areas, multiple sources of infection and the presence of different variants of the coronavirus. It will spread very quickly and will be very difficult to control,” he said. minister of health. The World Health Organization said Saturday its Working Group on Virus Evolution was working with officials in Vietnam to confirm a possible new variant of the coronavirus after four people were confirmed to be infected with a suspected new strain. “We have not yet made an assessment of the variant of the virus reported in Vietnam. We expect that more variants will continue to be discovered as the virus circulates and evolves and as sequence capacities increase worldwide,” said the WHO technical director for Covid-19 Maria Van Kerkhove in a statement. “As far as we understand, the variant they discovered is variant B.1.617.2 probably with an additional mutation, however we will provide more information as soon as we get it.” Variant B.1.617.2 was first discovered in India where officials have said it and other variants have spurred the country peak in Covid-19 cases. British health officials earlier this month updated B.1.617.2 to a variant of concern due to its rapid spread in the UK. New restrictions with the increase of cases On Sunday, the government announced social distance restrictions for Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s largest and most populous urban area, according to for the Reuters news agency. The new measures, set for two weeks from Monday, include closing down non-essential services, such as shops and restaurants, and suspending religious activities. Ho Chi Minh City has seen an increase in cases related to a religious mission that has recorded at least 125 positive tests, accounting for most of the city’s infections, Reuters reported , citing a government statement. Public gatherings of more than 10 people are also banned and the city is considering halving that number, according to Reuters. Last week, Vietnam expanded blockade measures in its industrialized north after the country saw its biggest jump in the Covid-19 cases, led by groups in factory areas in Bac Ninh and Bac Giang provinces, Reuters reported The spread has spread to more than 30 of Vietnam’s 63 cities and provinces, including the capital Hanoi, which has closed restaurants and banned public gatherings. In a country with more than 96 million people, less than 30,000 – 0.03% – have been vaccinated, according to JHU data. The Ministry of Health is working to provide 10 million doses of vaccines under the COVAX cost-sharing scheme, as well as another 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 40 million of Russia’s Sputnik V according to for Reuters. Vietnam has so far received 2.9 million doses and aims to provide 150 million this year, Reuters reported.

