Prime Minister Narendra Modi says India fought the first wave bravely, will be victorious in the ongoing fight against the virus

Mann Ki Baat: India has overcome many difficult tests and every time it came out stronger, said the Prime Minister.

New Delhi:

The country has experienced many moments of national pride during the term of its government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday as he highlighted his initiatives on national security and various development measures on his seventh anniversary.

In his monthly “Mann ki Baat” speech, Prime Minister Modi said that what could not be achieved even in decades was done in these seven years because everyone worked together as “Team India”.

“We have worked as a team. We have worked as Team India. Every citizen has tried to take some steps forward in advancing the country,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi also said that along with the successes there was also evidence and referred to the COVID-19 pandemic which has hit lives across the country and dealt a blow to the economy. He expressed confidence that India would prevail over the virus.

During these seven years, he said, the country has followed the mantra of “sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas”.

India is now moving forward not under pressure from other countries, but with its own convictions, he affirmed and said it makes everyone proud.

“When we witness that India now gives an appropriate response to those who conspire against us, then our confidence grows. When India does not compromise on national security issues, when the strength of our armed forces increases, we feel that, yes “We are on the right track,” said Prime Minister Modi.

Many old disputes have also been resolved in complete peace and harmony, and a new faith backed by peace and development has emerged from the Northeast in Kashmir, he said.

Noting that in the seven decades after Independence only 3.5 square meters of rural houses had water connections, he said that 4.5 square meters of houses have been provided with clean water connections only in the last 21 months. Of those, 15 months were during the coronavirus period, he added.

When the poor return home healthy with free treatment under “Ayushman Yojana”, they think they have taken on a new life, he said.

Many people are grateful that electricity has reached their village for the first time in 70 years, while many others say their village is now also connected to a town by a paved road, he said, referring to development work undertaken by his government since the offices were needed in May 2014

Prime Minister Modi said, “I remember that some friends from a tribal area had sent me a message that after the road was built, for the first time they thought they too had joined the rest of the world.

“Similarly, someone shares the joy of opening a bank account, someone starts a new job with the help of different schemes, then they also invite me to share that happiness.”

Prime Minister Modi said he continues to receive many invitations from compatriots for the home heating ceremony as they receive a home under the central government scheme.

In those seven years, India has worked to show the world a new direction in digital transactions, and is also setting a record in launching satellites and building roads, he said.

India has also passed many tough tests, and each time it came out stronger, he said.

“In the form of the Corona pandemic, we are constantly being tested. This is a crisis that has plagued the whole world. So many people have lost their loved ones. Even the big countries were not spared from destroying it.

“In the midst of this pandemic, India is moving forward with the determination of service and cooperation. In the first wave, we fought bravely; once again India will be victorious in the ongoing fight against the virus,” he said.