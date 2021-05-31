Australia finds more infections in nursing homes

MELBURNE, Australia Authorities say a COVID-19 group in Australia, the second largest city, has spread to nursing homes.

The state of Victoria started a seven-day blockade on Friday due to a group in its capital Melbourne.

State health authorities announced 11 new cases Monday.

A second staff member and a 90-year-old resident of the Arcare Maidstone Aged Care facility in Melbourne were among the new infections. The first member of the infected staff was reported on Sunday.

The second staff member had also worked at the BlueCross Western Gardens nursing home in Melbourne last week and had not been vaccinated.

The BlueCross facility has gone into blockage following the news.

Health Minister Martin Foley described the pile spreading to nursing homes as a very big concern for the Victorian government.

The vast majority of deaths from Victorias 820 coronaviruses have been in nursing homes.

___

___

___

Beijing China on Monday reinstated anti-coronavirus travel controls in its southern Guangdong province, announcing that anyone leaving the populated region should be tested for the virus following an increase in infections that has alerted authorities.

Guangdong, which borders Hong Kong, registered 20 confirmed new cases, all contracted locally, at midnight on Sunday. The number of Guangdongs is low compared to many countries in the world, but the rise has shocked Chinese leaders who thought they had the disease under control.

People leaving Guangdong by plane, train, bus or private car after 10 a.m. Monday must submit the results of a nucleic acid test within the last 72 hours, the provincial government announced. He said testing stations for truck drivers will be set up on major roads.

The government of the provincial capital, Guangzhou, a business center with 15 million people, ordered mass testing after locally acquired infections were found starting May 21st. The government said 700,000 people were tested last Wednesday.

___

HANOI, Vietnam Vietnam plans to test all 9 million people in its largest city for the coronavirus and imposed more restrictions Monday to deal with a growing COVID-19 outbreak.

People in Ho Chi Minh City are allowed to leave home only for necessary activities and public gatherings of more than 10 people are banned, the government announced. Prior to the order, the city, also the economic center of Vietnam, closed non-core business last Thursday when cases began to rise.

The state-run Vietnam News newspaper said the city authority is planning to test its entire population with a testing capacity of 100,000 samples per day.

The newspaper also said police had filed a case Sunday against the head of a Protestant church mission to spread dangerous infectious diseases citing poor health protocols applied on the premises.

___

BERLIN The German government is following media reports that coronavirus test centers across the country have overloaded authorities with the number of tests taken.

Germans are allowed a free weekly citizen test to check if they are coronavirus negative. They can use the result to be able to dine in outdoor restaurants, go shopping or visit cultural institutions.

In recent weeks, thousands of antigen test centers have appeared everywhere in cities and towns on the front pages of empty shops, indoor dance clubs or community centers. Some media outlets have reported that test center operators are illegally billing for more tests than they actually receive.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn wrote on Twitter on Saturday that anyone who uses the pandemic to enrich themselves should be ashamed. He noted that prosecutors in the western city of Bochum were investigating several suspected cases of fraud, but said most providers were doing a professional job.