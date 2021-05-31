International
Floods in Canterbury: What you need to know
A state of emergency has been declared for the flood-hit Canterbury region.
Civil Protection has warned people to expect continued dangerous river conditions and further flooding, with an evacuation now warning to all residents of The Pines Beach, Canterbury.
Here’s what you need to know.
Flood updates
Landslides and flood waters will continue to disrupt travel, making some roads impassable and possibly isolating communities.
The next high current is at 9.01 p.m. Beach areas will be closely monitored during this time.
The Waimakariri River was still swollen and overflowing Monday morning.
Hundreds of Canterbury residents, including the entire town of Springfield in Selwyn district, have been evacuated from their homes due to rising river levels.
Canterbury residents can write the name of most local rivers on 3730 to receive free and official flood notices and evacuation notices. They will need to ensure that the name of the river is capitalized.
Evacuations
All residents were instructed in the lower areas of The Pines beach, especially around Dunns Ave. evacuate now at 9.30am on Monday, Waimakiriri District Council said.
A flood gate is open and Pine Beach areas can be flooded. The Civil Protection Center at Rangiora Baptist Church is open to people who need somewhere to stay, according to the website.
Residents in the higher sections may stay, but may be isolated for some time if flooded by Beach Rd.
Evacuation maps are available in the Internet and updates will be available at the tips Facebook page.
Residents are advised to keep cell phones close at hand.
An emergency alarm will be sent to the affected areas and emergency services will be deployed in the event of another evacuation.
Civil Protection has opened two welfare centers based in Rangiora Baptist Church, 111 Eastbelt; and Mandeville Sports Center, 405 Mandeville Rd.
Waimakariri County Council said Fernside residents, between Oxford Rd / Mount Thomas Rd and the Ashley River, who had previously been evacuated are now able to return to their homes.
Official warnings
Officials have urged people to stay home and stay away from the streets amid heavy flooding.
Civil Defense warned of rising water and rapid flooding could occur quickly.
If you see rising water do not expect official warnings. Head to the higher ground and stay away from flood waters, it says on its website.
Residents are also instructed to turn off the electricity if water enters the house and to check neighbors if they are safe to do so.
If someone’s life, health or property is in danger, call 111.
Road closures
It closes state highways across Canterbury as weather conditions continue to deteriorate.
State Highway 75 is now closed between Barrys Bay to Birdlings Flat, Waka Kotahi Transportation Agency in New Zealand announced in an update Monday afternoon.
State Highway 82 Station Peak is open.
Fairlie State Highway 8 for Tekapo (Burkes Pass) is also open.
State Highway 1 is open in Ashburton near Saunders Rd, State Highway 1/8 is open from Timaru to Fairlie and State Highway 82 is open at Station Peak.
The following closures remain in place:
SH1 Burnham in Dunsandel
SH1 Temuka between Arowhenua Rd and Huirapa St
SH1 Hinds River Bridge between Delamaine St and Lynnford Rd
SH73 Springfield on Castle Hill
SH75 Barrys Bay at Birdlings Flat
SH77 Darfield on Mount Hutt
SH77 Rakaia Gorge in Methven
SH77 Glentunnel in Wind Whistle
SH79 Fairlie in Rangitata.
Check for more road closures here.
bridges
Four bridges in the county are damaged and not passable, Ashburton County Mayor Neil Brown said in a flood update Monday afternoon.
Waimakariri Bridge on State Highway 1 and Old Waimakariri Bridge are currently open. River levels are being actively monitored in both countries.
The South Way Route Bridge and Poyntzs Rd Bridge are open. As well as the Poyntz Bridge Rd.
The Harewood Rd Bridge remains closed and is under evaluation by engineers.
All other bridges across the district will be inspected for possible damage. All fords are closed.
Wastewater treatment plants
Wastewater treatment plants in Rangiora and Oxford are in capacity due to rainfall making their way through the sewer system.
Residents are asked to save water where they can until the weather clears.
River updates
River levels are falling in the Eyre and Ashley / Rakahuri rivers, engineers have confirmed.
In the Waimakariri River, the levels are within the capacity of the dam banks.
Levels are still high on the Cust and Cam / Kaiapoi rivers.
The View Hill stream is flowing over Depot Rd in various locations, but the road is open.
However, advice remains for people to cross over only if necessary and do so carefully.
School closures
The Little River Peninsula School evacuated its students around 10.30am when the creek behind the school began to flood.
The Ministry of Education has confirmed 52 schools, cures and 24 early learning services will be closed.
Any closure of schools and early learning services are decided on a case-by-case basis by decision of the organization.
Students, parents and those encouraged to check out closures and updates through regular channels such as websites or social media.
prediction
It was still raining in Canterbury on Monday morning, but the rain had eased somewhat in the middle and south of Canterbury, MetService said.
The red rain warning is still in effect for Canterbury.
The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) is reporting that 188 millimeters of rain fell in Akaroa between 9 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Monday.
As of Friday, 127.8 mm of rain had fallen since 1 January.
