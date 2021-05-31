Taiwan approves $ 15.2 billion in new spending to deal with COVID-19 impact | Mighty 790 KFGO





TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s parliament on Monday approved a $ 420 billion ($ 15.20 billion) increase in stimulus spending to help the economy deal with the COVID-19 pandemic as the island curbs business activity to counter rising internal infections. Early and effective prevention steps, including largely closing its borders, had succeeded in protecting Taiwan from the worst of the pandemic. But cases have risen in recent weeks, prompting the government to restrict personal gatherings and close entertainment venues as it seeks to speed up its vaccination program. The new money is in addition to the previously announced $ 420 billion stimulus spending, and the funds will run until June 30 next year. The central bank is also running a special $ 400 billion T scheme to provide preferential loans to small and medium-sized businesses. The Taiwanese government has repeatedly sought to allay fears that the current outbreak of internal infections will affect the export-dependent economy, a major global supplier of semiconductors. Infections have become very concentrated in Taipei and its nearby cities, and numbers are starting to fall. The Taiwanese stock market has largely shaken concerns about the impact of the coronavirus, with the benchmark index up 1.2% in the early afternoon trading. ($ 1 = Taiwan $ 27.66240) (Report by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard Edited by Shri Navaratnam and Lincoln Feast.)

