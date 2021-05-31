Chris Minns, Michael Daley in race to replace Jodi McKay as NSW Labor leader

The seat at the helm of NSW Labor has been left vacant after Jodi McKay resigned tearfully in the wake of the devastating result of the Upper Hunter by-elections.

Mrs. McKay has been the leader of the state opposition since 2019, but on Friday afternoon she revealed that some of her colleagues had never “accepted” her.

She was put under pressure after her party lost the Supreme Hunter General Election and was expelled after a party crisis meeting.

Although she insisted she would win a leadership ballot if held today, she chose to end her term as party leader.

Here are the two men scheduled to become the new Leader of the Opposition.

Chris Minns

Chris Minns twice failed to become NSW Labor. ( AAP: Dean Lewis

Chris Minns has not hidden his leadership ambitions since he was elected to parliament in 2015.

He has twice failed to secure leadership, losing to Michael Daley in 2018 and Jodi McKay in 2019.

Mr Minns on Monday confirmed he would make a third bid for the top job, saying: “I want to be the Labor leader.”

Mr Minns said the drastic change was necessary for the party or it could become trivial.

“I think it’s time for us to turn the page and address a new generation of Labor leadership. I think we need new ideas and a different approach to politics,” he said.

Mr Minns had been the Shadow Minister for Transport and Water, but resigned from the front desk last week after an unclean dossier circulated from the Office of the Deputy Director of Labor around him.

His Kogarah electorate, in southern Sydney, is now a marginal country, held by just 1.8 percent.

Prior to his election in 2015, Mr. Minns worked at the central Labor office and was a political advisor.

She criticized NSW Labor after his resignation from the shadow cabinet, saying her “negative political” approach was not echoed by the public.

“I do not think the task of the opposition is to oppose everything. I think it is to provide solutions to the challenges facing the state,” he said.

Michael Daley

Michael Daley resigned as Leader of the Opposition after losing the 2019 NSW election. ( AAP: Joel Carrett

Michael Daley, who led Labor to defeat in the 2019 NSW election, announced his bid to become Opposition Leader for the second time on Sunday.

Over the weekend, Mr Daley said Ms McKay “should still be our leader”.

“I was very sad when I saw Jodi resign on Friday, he should not have come to her,” he said.

He took the top Labor post just five months before the last state election after former leader Luke Foley resigned in disgrace.

While opinion polls throughout the campaign had suggested a close race between Mr Daley and NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian, Labor leader had a disastrous last week of his campaign.

He was praised for saying that foreigners had taken local jobs.

The opposition took only one seat away from the government and Mr Daley subsequently resigned, but said he would contest any future ballots for the leadership because he still wanted the top seat.

However, just a few days later, he decided not to throw his hat in the ring.

“You learn from your mistakes and there is no point in denying that I made some mistakes,” he said on Sunday.

“I learned from my mistakes the hard way and I thought about them more than you could have imagined.

Mr Daley, a lawyer, has served as a member of Maroubra since 2005 and previously held several ministries in the Rees and Keneally governments.