International
Chris Minns, Michael Daley in race to replace Jodi McKay as NSW Labor leader
The seat at the helm of NSW Labor has been left vacant after Jodi McKay resigned tearfully in the wake of the devastating result of the Upper Hunter by-elections.
Mrs. McKay has been the leader of the state opposition since 2019, but on Friday afternoon she revealed that some of her colleagues had never “accepted” her.
She was put under pressure after her party lost the Supreme Hunter General Election and was expelled after a party crisis meeting.
Although she insisted she would win a leadership ballot if held today, she chose to end her term as party leader.
Here are the two men scheduled to become the new Leader of the Opposition.
Chris Minns
Chris Minns has not hidden his leadership ambitions since he was elected to parliament in 2015.
He has twice failed to secure leadership, losing to Michael Daley in 2018 and Jodi McKay in 2019.
Mr Minns on Monday confirmed he would make a third bid for the top job, saying: “I want to be the Labor leader.”
Mr Minns said the drastic change was necessary for the party or it could become trivial.
“I think it’s time for us to turn the page and address a new generation of Labor leadership. I think we need new ideas and a different approach to politics,” he said.
Mr Minns had been the Shadow Minister for Transport and Water, but resigned from the front desk last week after an unclean dossier circulated from the Office of the Deputy Director of Labor around him.
His Kogarah electorate, in southern Sydney, is now a marginal country, held by just 1.8 percent.
Prior to his election in 2015, Mr. Minns worked at the central Labor office and was a political advisor.
She criticized NSW Labor after his resignation from the shadow cabinet, saying her “negative political” approach was not echoed by the public.
“I do not think the task of the opposition is to oppose everything. I think it is to provide solutions to the challenges facing the state,” he said.
Michael Daley
Michael Daley, who led Labor to defeat in the 2019 NSW election, announced his bid to become Opposition Leader for the second time on Sunday.
Over the weekend, Mr Daley said Ms McKay “should still be our leader”.
“I was very sad when I saw Jodi resign on Friday, he should not have come to her,” he said.
He took the top Labor post just five months before the last state election after former leader Luke Foley resigned in disgrace.
While opinion polls throughout the campaign had suggested a close race between Mr Daley and NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian, Labor leader had a disastrous last week of his campaign.
He was praised for saying that foreigners had taken local jobs.
The opposition took only one seat away from the government and Mr Daley subsequently resigned, but said he would contest any future ballots for the leadership because he still wanted the top seat.
However, just a few days later, he decided not to throw his hat in the ring.
“You learn from your mistakes and there is no point in denying that I made some mistakes,” he said on Sunday.
“I learned from my mistakes the hard way and I thought about them more than you could have imagined.
Mr Daley, a lawyer, has served as a member of Maroubra since 2005 and previously held several ministries in the Rees and Keneally governments.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]