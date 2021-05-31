A 6-year-old was chained and hungry in a Syrian camp. Then she died

In a photo of the girl taken a few months before she died, her light brown hair is matte, her face and clothes are stained with dirt. She holds a chain in her small hands a brief glimpse of the hardships of her very short life.

Six-year-old Nahla al-Othman spent her final years living in a crowded tent with her father and siblings in a poor camp for Syrians displaced by a decade of war and largely forgotten by bota. To keep her from wandering around the camp, the family said, her father often handcuffed her and locked her in a cage that he got out of her bed.

Her father chained her hands or feet to prevent her from walking outside the camp, said camp supervisor Hisham Ali Omar. We asked him more than once to untie him with chains, not to put him in a cage, but he constantly refused.

This month, the crises that distorted Nahlas ’life came to a tragic head when she drowned to death while starving too much and eating too fast. Images of her in chains and cages quickly spread on social media after her death, and anger at her prompted local authorities to detain her father.

The case drew rare attention to the suffering of millions of children forced from their homes during the war and living in camps scattered throughout northern Syria. Displaced by violence, overwhelmed by hunger, and without access to education, medical care, and sanitation, they face a daily struggle to survive.

We are talking about children born in tents, which become a danger after the first rain, said Ahmad Bayram, a spokesman for the Save the Children aid group. We are talking about children who do not know if their bed will be dry when they go to bed.

They have forgotten what a normal life is like, he said.

Nahla lived with her family in Farjallah camp in a pocket held by northwestern Syrian rebels. More than half of the 4.2 million people have fled there during the war, and many live in makeshift shelters. They have no protection from heat, cold and disease and live in fear that the Syrian government and its Russian allies may resume attacks at any time aimed at capturing the area.

Aid groups say conditions in the camps are becoming increasingly difficult, especially for children. Many work to help their families and malnutrition rates are rising.

Suicides among children and adolescents in northwestern Syria are also on the rise, according to Save the Children.

We have seen cases of children aged 11 or younger who have given up on life, Bayram said.

Farjallah Camp is home to about 350 families in Idlib province, near the border with Turkey. The camp overseer said it had been months since the tent dwelling had enough garbage or water for people to drink, cook, and wash.

Nahla’s uncle, Adnan al-Aloush, said the family had been evicted from their home in another part of Idlib province three years ago when government forces seized the area. Her parents separated and her mother went to live as a refugee in Turkey.

The father, Issam al-Othman, cared for the children and they lived together in a cramped tent. Relatives and other camp residents said Father Nahlas was struggling to support the family.

Omar said some people in the camp felt sorry for Nahla and gave her food. It was widely known that her father chained her, but people did not intervene, either because they were busy in their battles or they were sympathetic to his problems, he said.

Living in camps is not easy, he said. The people here are unemployed; they have to deal with the challenges and problems of daily life. I saw parents sending their children to look for food in the trash.

There was no indication that any resident reported Nahlas’s father to local authorities, probably because many people had known each other since before the war and thought such matters should be dealt with privately.

We all came from the same village, so it’s better to keep the story between us, Omar said.

However, there were indications that Nahla had been ill-treated long before she died.

Ahmad Rahal, an activist documenting fighting in rebel-held areas, visited Farjallah camp a few months ago and took a video of the young girl, which he shared with The New York Times. He said she looked smart but neglected.

In the video, Rahal asked her name and what she was looking for. A sandwich, she said, stretching out a wounded hand. She told him that her father beat her.

Rahal said he had reported the alleged abuse to local authorities, but they had taken no action.

On May 4, camp residents found Nahla drowning and rushed her to a hospital in the village near Killi. Mahmoud al-Mustafa, a pediatrician there, said the sister who had brought him said she had been extremely hungry and was eating as fast as she had drowned.

A medical report on the cause of death confirmed that she had drowned and was malnourished.

Al-Mustafa said his hospital did not have the means to treat him.

If the hospital had been better equipped, we could have saved Nahla, he said. If we had a fan or children’s ward, we could have done something.

Local authorities detained Nahlas’s father for several weeks on suspicion of negligence, but he was released last week without charge.

Some relatives and camp residents insisted he had done what he could for his family in impossible circumstances.

Upon his release from custody, the father said he had not committed any crime.

I can’t believe I was accused of being a tough dad, he said. Nahla is an innocent angel. I would never hurt my daughter.

However, he admitted that he had ever chained her.

Yes, sometimes I handcuffed him; I was forced, he said, adding that she came out naked and wandered in the camp and that his neighbors had complained about her.

She left the tent morning and night, he added. We live as if we were in a forest here. I tried to reach many medical aid organizations but found no treatment for it.