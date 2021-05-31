Yunnan officials in dire straits as wild elephants make 400km ‘exodus’





Beijing (Global Times): Local authorities are pursuing a herd of 15 Asian wild elephants in southwest China’s Yunnan Province as animals migrate north into urban areas. The elephants have traveled more than 400 km, which is said to be a record trip, and local authorities have promised every effort to persuade these animals to return home. Starting in the southernmost prefecture of Yunnan, their original habitat Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve, elephants roamed through Eshan County and entered Yuxi City, less than 50km from the provincial capital of Kunming, the forest and pasture administration said on Saturday. provincial and Yunnan. Monitoring images showed that the herd includes six adult females, three adult males, three sub-adults and three cubs. The herd journey began on April 16th. During the 40-day journey, elephants damaged 842 mu (56 acres) of crops and caused great concern to local people. No injuries or casualties were reported to local residents. The provincial forest and pasture administration said Friday it would take a series of measures to prevent animals from moving north and gradually return them to their original habitats, which will be safer. Although Asian elephants rarely interact with human beings, in this case, humans may be able to prevent the herd from entering the city and causing casualties. It would also be better for elephants, Zhang Li, a wildlife biologist and professor of mammal conservation at Peking Normal University, told the Global Times on Sunday. “Elephants should be blocked from densely populated areas, for example by vehicles,” Zhang said. “Sugar cane and salt can be used as bait to lure the herd to get a turn.” However, since the herd is far from its original habitat, it is uncertain that it will return in the same way, told the Global Times Sun Quanhui, a scientist from the World Organization for Animal Protection. As for why the herd made its journey, the reduction of suitable habitat within the former reserve is believed to be the main cause, ecologists noted. The number of Asian elephants in China has increased from about 170 in 1980 to 300 today, but the habitat area has dropped from 2,084sq km in 1976 to less than 500sq km in recent years. Unable to get enough food in the rainforest, Asian elephants have to move to the edge of the forest and come to inhabited villages and farmland in search of food, experts said. “Large-scale human engineering developments have exacerbated the ‘islanding’ of elephant habitats,” Zhang said. “Traditional buffer zones between humans and elephants are gradually disappearing, and the chances of elephants meeting humans naturally increase greatly.” The expert said the recovery of the habitat environment is essential to prevent any future elephant “exodus”. – Global Times







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos