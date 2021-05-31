Connect with us

To achieve carbon neutrality, the world needs an alliance: China Daily contributor, Asia News & Top Stories

Beijing (China / Asia Daily News Network) – The carbon neutral movement will be another revolution in the history of human development. It will radically change the nature of work and lifestyle all over the world.

Carbon neutrality will also help make advances in energy technology and help replace traditional energy with clean energy.

The year 2021 will go down in history as an extraordinary year, a year in which humanity faced unprecedented challenges, extreme economic slowdown and reduced production capacity.

Climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic have brought us to a new moment.

Instead of going back to the old normalcy of inequality and fragility, we need to move towards a safer and more sustainable path. This is not only a complex policy test but also an urgent moral test.

The actions we take today will set the direction of development for the coming decades, and post-pandemic recovery and climate action must go hand in hand.

Addressing the 75th annual session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2020, via video link, President Xi Jinping said that China will achieve peak carbon emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before year 2060, attracting worldwide praise.

Carbon neutrality is an unprecedented challenge for China, but just like its economic transformation over the past four decades, the country will achieve that goal.

For this, however, according to Boston Consulting Group, China needs about 90-100 trillion yuan ($ 18 trillion S) of investment, which will account for about 2 percent of its cumulative national GDP from 2020 to 2050 .

But as Grid Thompson, vice president of Asia-Pacific Energy, puts it: “There is no need to question the current high-efficiency issues of a powerful country achieving its economic goals, rather it aims at climate change (China is the only can meet this historic challenge) “.

Therefore, China, as a climate leader, must draw up a plan for a carbon-free alliance.

First, the proposed alliance must be placed under a multilateral cooperation mechanism and must define a clear carbon neutral goal and move from a regional alliance to a global alliance.

According to a Bloomberg study, as the largest consumers and producers of traditional energy (oil, natural gas and coal), China and the Middle East are facing the most serious environmental challenges.

China is one of the largest users of coal and the Middle East accounts for a large share of global energy supply.

The carbon footprint per capita in the Gulf region is the highest in the world, and temperatures in the region are rising faster than the global average.

But since China is also one of the first economies to make a clear and specific commitment to carbon neutrality, it must reach a consensus with the Middle East and North African countries to form a carbon-neutral alliance to intensify the fight against climate change.

Second, cooperation between China and the Middle East and North African countries will be mutually beneficial.

This can best be reflected in the shift from traditional energy to clean energy in the Middle East and North African countries seeking energy transition with the help of China.

China has made tremendous progress in developing green energy and low carbon. For example, in photovoltaic power generation, China accounts for 45 percent of global output.

And in terms of wind energy, China accounts for 35 percent of potential global supply. Therefore, China’s clean energy technology is more suitable to meet the needs of the Middle East market and cooperation in this field will help reduce carbon emissions in the region.

The proposed regional carbon neutral alliance will also impress the world on the importance of multilateral cooperation.

In total, 195 countries have agreed to the Paris Agreement. But without multilateral cooperation, the goals of reducing carbon emissions and achieving carbon neutrality can never be achieved.

Achieving carbon neutrality is a goal that requires the efforts of humanity as a whole.

UN data show that the 20 richest countries account for 78 percent of global carbon emissions. Which means that developed countries need to implement more targeted socio-economic and climate reforms to reduce their emissions.

The green and low carbon transformation is part of the socio-economic transformation that is in line with the global development trend.

As such, the carbon neutral movement will have as broad a meaning as the abolitionist movement.

  • The writer is an exchange scholar from Royal Holloway, University of London, at the Chinese Academy of Belts and Road Initiative of Peking University of International Studies. China Daily is a member of media partner The Straits Times, Asia News Network, an alliance of 23 news media organizations.



