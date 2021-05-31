Nitin Gadkari the right man in the wrong party, his powers curtailed: Ashok Chavan of Congress

Congress leader Ashok Chavan praised Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, saying he was “the right man in the wrong party”. Ashok Chavan said that Nitin Gadkari’s powers, as a minister, are constantly being reduced.
Union Minister and Nagpur MP Nitin Gadkari (photo of PTI file)
Maharashtra Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan praised Union Minister and Nagpur MP Nitin Gadkari on Sunday, saying he was “the right man in the wrong party”. But Nitin Gadkari’s powers as minister are steadily shrinking, Ashok Chavan said.
When asked if he had any favorite ministers in the central government, Ashok Chavan said “good words” could be spoken about Nitin Gadkari who, despite ideological differences, maintains “dialogue with other parties”.
Not elaborating too much on the assertion, Ashok Chavan said, “He [Nitin Gadkari] is the right man in the wrong party. “He has a positive attitude towards Maharashtra but his powers are constantly being curtailed.”
Addressing a virtual oppressor to the Modi government ending two years of her second term and seven in general, Ashok Chavan attacked the Center on a range of issues, including job loss, and said he failed to address the coronavirus pandemic in effectively.
Ashok Chavan said the Center had held all decision-making powers in its hands, but was now blaming state governments after the Covid-19 blast went out of control.
“The price of petrol had reached Rs 100 per liter. About 12.21 essential people have lost their jobs. Bangladesh’s per capita income is now higher than that of India. The Center’s policies have devastated the country,” Ashok Chavan said.
The Minister of Maharashtra claimed that the Center had a discriminatory attitude towards Maharashtra on all fronts.
He also attacked the BJP over the Maratha quota issue and urged the ruling party in the Center to come up with a solution after the Supreme Court, on May 5, struck a state law giving job and education reservations to the community.
Click here for IndiaToday.ins full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
