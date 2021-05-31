Mia Khalifa poses with Nazi-era champagne, Israel ‘apartheid’ bashe





Former porn star Mia Khalifa criticized Israel in a series of tweets this weekend by posting a photo of her enjoying vino while writing: “My summer is older than” your apartheid state “. As the Khalifa has made a habit of posting anti-Israel messages on social media since this month’s conflict between the Jewish state and Hamas in Gaza, the summer tweet drew the most widespread reaction. “I like how Israeli haters throw it away as young people.” wrote Dispatch Editor-in-Chief Jonah Goldberg. “Yes, the modern state of Israel was founded in 48, but that is 10 years before Founding Iraqis and five before Egypts. nation of Israel (and Egypt) are many old “. “She should try to drink that wine in Gaza and see how quickly she flees to Tel Aviv,” British commentator Darren Grimes chimed in. “Your terrorist group has never won a war in all the time a bottle of wine has existed,” he said. directed Townhall.com columnist Kurt Schlichter. “Summer is illegal in Gaza,” noted Tablet magazine associate editor Noam Blum. Still others noticed that one of the bottles with Khalifa was dated 1943 and contained champagne produced in Nazi-occupied France. “Ownership of the Jewish state by drinking wine with pride from Vichy France”, wrote a user. “All right, yes.” Khalifa defended and doubled her statement on Sunday, despite continued reactions. In a response to a user who told her “Israel is the only country in the Middle East where you will not be stoned to death on the street” about her pornographic career, Replied the Caliph“I will take my chances in Saudi Arabia and Syria, that ‘born in: Lebanon’ in my passport would not go well in ‘Israel’.” Khalifa, who had a meteoric – but not exactly lucrative – time in the adult industry in 2014, has been discussing receiving ISIS death threats since 2018 because of a scene she filmed in a hijab.







