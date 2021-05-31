Southern states continue their anticipation for the monsoons; Heavy rainfall prevails over the northeast | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles





Here is our latest weather forecast for India 5-Day Nationwide Forecast The northern border of Southwestern Monson passes through the East-Central and Southwest Bay of Bengal and off the Comoros Cape on Monday. The Meteorological Department of India (IMD) predicts that conditions are likely to become favorable for the launch of the Southwest Monsoon over Kerala around June 3, 2021. Read also: Monsoon delays her date with Kerala; To arrive only on June 3, confirms IMD A cyclonic circulation extends over Bihar and neighboring areas on Monday morning. The circulation, along with the humid south wind from the Bay of Bengal, is likely to produce quite prevalent rain and storms prevalent in northeastern India from Monday onwards. Heavy rain on Monday and Tuesday and heavy rain from Wednesday to Friday are likely over the isolated areas of Assam and Meghalaya. The accumulation of 24-hour rainfall could rise up to 150 mm above the isolated sites of Assam and Meghalaya on Monday. Heavy rainfall of up to very large is likely over isolated areas of Sikkim on Monday and Tuesday and over isolated areas of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Tuesday. Assam and Meghalaya are under IMD ‘orange’ alert for Monday and Tuesday, which urges residents to ‘be prepared’ for adverse weather conditions. Forecast of 24-hour rainfall accumulation for Monday (TWC Meeting Team) Westerly winds from the Arabian Sea are likely to continue between the surface and up to about 3000 m above Kerala and bring moisture from Monday onwards. A cyclonic circulation lies in the Arabian-East-Central Sea off the coast of Karnataka in this period. Quite prevalent in the rain and widespread storms are likely to occur over the west coast of southern India from Tuesday onwards. Heavy rain is likely over the isolated areas of Kerala over the next five days, over the coastal Karnataka from Tuesday onwards and over the Southern Inner Karnataka from Wednesday onwards. Western disturbance (WD) over northern Pakistan and neighboring area could bring scattered in a fairly widespread rain and storm over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Monday and Tuesday. Maximum temperatures are below normal above North, Central, East and Northeast India in this forecast period. South India is close to normal or slightly lower on Monday and Tuesday and lower than Thursday. The Western Himalayan regions is close to normal. Minimum temperatures are lower or slightly lower than average above Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Inner Maharashtra, Telangana and neighboring areas in this period. 2-Day Regional Forecast Monday Heavy rainfall up to very large is likely over the isolated sites of Assam and Meghalaya.

Heavy rains are forecast over the isolated areas of Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Kerala.

Scattered rain and storms are likely over Assam and Meghalaya.

Extensive rain / snow and storms are possible over Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Uttarakhand. Extensive rain and storms are likely over the coastal islands of Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar.

Scattered rain / snow and storms are expected over Himachal Pradesh. Scattered rain and storms are likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, West Bengal, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Maharashtra, Goa, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Isolated rain / snow and storms are possible over Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Isolated rain and storms are possible over Odisha, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Maximum temperatures are likely to be above 40C over Rajasthan and Gujarat, and the isolated places of Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Inner Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. Tuesday Heavy rainfall up to very large is likely over the isolated sites of Assam and Meghalaya.

Heavy rains are expected over the isolated sites of Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala.

Extensive rain / snow and storms are forecast over Arunachal Pradesh. Scattered rain and storms are likely over Assam, Meghalaya and Kerala.

Extensive rain / snow and storms are likely over Sikkim and Uttarakhand. Extensive rain and storms are likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Coastal Karnataka, Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Scattered rain / snow and storms are possible over Himachal Pradesh. Scattered rain and storms are likely over West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Maharashtra, Goa, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, inland Karnataka

Isolated rain / snow and storms are possible over Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Isolated rain and storm is possible over Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu.

Maximum temperatures are likely to be above 40C over Rajasthan and Gujarat, and the isolated locations of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. ** For weather, science and COVID-19 updates on the go, download Weather Channel application (in Android and iOS store). It’s free!

