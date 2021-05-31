International
Ardern and Morrison discuss issues about children suspected of being Kiwi-born Isis terrorists
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison meets with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this week in Queenstown. Photo / Derek Cheng
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has no regrets about stripping a Kiwi-born suspected Isis terrorist of his citizenship, but says he is “ready to address” issues surrounding the woman’s two young children.
Meanwhile New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who previously said New Zealand was “tired of asking Australia to export its problems”, said: “Scott Morrison is very clear about our view.”
The couple were talking in Queenstown in response to questions about Suhayra Aden, who was born in New Zealand and moved to Australia with her family at the age of six.
Aden traveled to Syria with an Australian passport in 2014. Supposed to be involved with Isis, Morrison authorized the cancellation of Aden’s 2020 passport without telling Ardern.
The action closed the door on Australia, where Aden had grown up and grown into the young woman who decided she wanted to travel to Syria.
Morrison, who is on his first visit to New Zealand since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, was asked by the media if he thought it appropriate to “export your problem when we are supposed to be friends”.
He replied: “Well, Mrs Aden is not an Australian citizen.”
However, he said he and Ardern had discussed the status of Aden’s two children – aged between 2 and 5.
“We have spoken today about her children and the path they are entitled to take in Australia and we are ready to address those issues.”
Regarding the “broader issue” about Australia expelling New Zealand-born residents who had committed crimes and how this affected special relations between the two countries, Morrison said it was not “a New Zealand-specific law” .
“For the broader issue, an issue often raised when I come to New Zealand or when we meet in Australia, Australian laws regarding criminal acts by those who commit them in Australia in violation of our laws when they are not a deported citizen at the end of the sentence. “
Regarding the issue Ardern said they had “these conversations before”.
“Scott Morrison is very clear about our point of view,” she said.
Aden was arrested in mid-February while trying to enter Turkey from Syria. Her arrest sparked a diplomatic row when it emerged that Australia had stripped the 26-year-old of her Australian citizenship, leaving New Zealand to deal with her plight.
Ardern and Morrison had talked about Aden but had not decided her fate.
After the news broke, Ardern said: “I think New Zealand, frankly, is tired of asking Australia to export its problems. This is clearly an individual whose ties are closer to Australia.”
Waikato University Law Professor Claire Breen previously wrote in Conversation Australia unilaterally removing Aden citizenship “potentially left its two children in diplomatic ambiguity”.
“Children born overseas to Australian nationals can apply for Australian citizenship upon application,” she said.
“So New Zealand children can be born overseas.
“However, children of Australians who have been stripped of their citizenship may lose their citizenship rights themselves.”
But according to UN Committee on the Rights of the Child, the best interests of the child should govern all decisions related to them, and the child has the right to be heard in all proceedings affecting them, she said.
“Essentially, therefore, the rights of the child should inform every decision about the future of these children. As part of this process, maintaining relationships with the wider family unit if not their mother is still paramount and best interests of the child must be taken into account “.
