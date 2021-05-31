Help tenants struggling to end Covid eviction ban weather, seeks charity for poverty | Renting property





The UK government is being asked to commit more money to support struggling tenants as the end of a Covid eviction ban puts nearly half a million tenants at risk of losing their homes. The Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) said the government had set the country on a two-tier recovery by prioritizing wealthier homebuyers who have benefited from a holiday tax break, over poorer tenants who have come out significantly bad throughout the pandemic. A study commissioned by the charity and conducted by YouGov found that the end of the eviction ban could result in about 400,000 families being told to leave their homes after receiving eviction notices or warnings from their owners. The foundation estimates that another 450,000 households are behind rental across the UK, and almost a fifth of them have been in arrears for more than four months. While the government has extended the eviction notice period to four months, tenants who are already renting for four months will be given a month notice to be released after the ban in England is lifted on 1 June. In Wales, the deportation ban is expected to be lifted on June 30. The ban in Scotland will last until 30 September for some areas still facing Covid level 3 and 4 restrictions. In contrast to homeowners, tenants have received very little targeted support despite being more likely to face a drop in income, the JRF said. The charity warned that without further support across the UK, those who were advancing before the pandemic would continue to do so, while those who were hit hard would sink even further. She is calling for grants to support tenants who are lagging behind in payments, through the Housing Payment System (DHP). DHP, which allows local councils to collect payments for struggling tenants, has been given $ 180m, but JRF says it is nowhere near close enough to support those in arrears. An increase in DHP payments would help restore the housing market and allow tenants to recover at the same rate as the rest of the country, the charity said. The JRF claims wealthy homeowners have disproportionately benefited from the generous stamp holiday, which has cost the government about $ 5 billion in tax bills. Existing homeowners are also making profits due to a rise in house prices, which rose 10.2% in March, while first-time buyers have found it harder to get to the property rate. The government has stated its intention to turn generation rent into generative purchases but has aimed primarily at supporting the housing market to people who already have their own homes., tha JRF. Business Guardian Email Registration The report warns the poorest tenants and those of ethical descent from blacks, Asians and minorities will be disproportionately affected. A government spokesman said the government had taken unprecedented action to support tenants during the Covid crisis, adding that tenants would still benefit from longer notice periods and financial assistance through the furlough scheme through September. Thanks to the success of the vaccine program, national restrictions are gradually being eased and now is the right time to start lifting the emergency measures we are imposing, they added.

